Police investigate Clap's activities in Invercargill

Clap signed graffiti art in Invercargill. Critics, in this case Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark, are sometimes referenced in the graffiti.

Invercargill police are investigating the activities of the virtual graffiti factory that goes by the name Clap.

The Invercargill Business Chamber has alerted its members that the police want to hear from businesses that have had Clap graffiti painted on their premises – “to assist with their ongoing investigation’’.

Police confirmed this on Monday but at this stage have declined to give further details on their investigation, including whether they had yet identified or spoken to Clap.

Whether the work of an individual or more than one, it has become commonplace around the city.

Some of it is pasted pop-art and cartoonistry. Some are just crudely drawn signatures.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The language tends to be a tad more polite than the graffiti norm.

The extent to which the egotism outstrips the talent is becoming less of a debate than the fact it is becoming almost inescapable.

This is particularly the case around the inner-city areas where fortunes of public and private money have been spent to enhance the environment, and where street artists such as the South Sea Spray collective have worked with the consent of business and building owners to create public art.

Clap has previously, through a “clap1nz’’ Instagram address, denied involvement in one piece of graffiti, saying it “must be a fan’’, but would not comment on the concerns of business owners saying: “We can’t talk with media. Good day.’’

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Clap was here - but isn't now. A piece by the Salvation Army Family Store clothing bin was removed and the wall tidied up at the weekend.

One piece of Clap graffiti was removed at the weekend. In January a Clap scrawl on a wall outside the Salvation Army Family Store in Yarrow St in January dismayed the Sallies, but a week later Clap pasted another work over it and left a note of apology.

It remained there but in recent times had become tatty and was removed, and the wall tidied up at the weekend.

Salvation Army Family Store area manager Jade Taylor said she hoped Clap would not return.

She had appreciated the second visit, she said.

“In all fairness to him, some of his work around town is quite sweet, quite nice.

“I think he wants to be Banksy,’’ she said. “He just goes about it the wrong way.’’