Southland's museum finally takes shape

The north-facing design for the new Southland museum, looking towards the Takitimu mountains.

First-draft concept designs for the new Southland museum show that in structure, as well as name, it will evoke te unua – a waka with double hulls lashed together.

This design will link the south and north entrances of the building, a representation intended to celebrate the first bicultural communities in the south coming together to voyage into the future in unison.

It also represents other dualities – mana whenua and tauiwi (non-Māori), arts and museum, the coast and the urban landscape.

The museum, on the site of the existing building in Invercargill’s Queens Park, will be called either Te Unua Museum of Southland or Te Unua Southland Museum.

The Invercargill City Council is due to consider final approval for the concept designs, and settle on the name, on August 22.

Australian architects fjcstudio​, with Auckland firms Evatt​ Martin Architects and designTribe​, had spent time exploring the region and getting to know its history and environment, the council’s infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan said.

Their design had been guided by a cultural compass that looked to incorporate Southland’s natural features, she said.

The result was natural flow from the city to the museum to the park, reflecting the waterways of Southland.

The building also faced the Takitimu mountain ranges and glass features would connect it to the park and CBD.

Supplied The south-facing frontage of the new Southland Museum.

“The current building is very closed off from the park and lacked a connection. With play and event areas included in the design, it will ensure a free flow from building to natural spaces,” Moogan said.

The amphitheatre could be used to view Southland landmarks in the daytime, and the southern lights at night.

It could also be used as an area for performances, markets, and moonlight cinemas.

The amphitheatre steps represented what the designers had called Tāwhaki Ascension, or the Pursuit of Higher Knowledge, Moogan said.

Inside would be plenty of exhibition space, as well as retail and café spaces, staff areas “and a great focus on play’’.

The architects had delivered well above their brief – a building that had the “wow’’ factor.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff A work in progress - Invercargill City Council manager of museum services Wayne Marriott with a tiny proportion of the 4.5 million objects at the Southland Museum and Art Gallery being prepared for storage and future use

Annie Hensley, principal for fjcstudio​, said it had been “incredibly inspiring’’ discovering the richness of culture, landscape and history in the region.

The concept was based on Invercargill’s place in a wider regional context, which included its relationship to the northern Takitimu ranges, southern islands and Ngā Kurakura Hinenuitepō (the southern lights), she said.

The architects had also considered regional stories shared by local rūnaka.

“We are very fortunate to have been offered significant stories to celebrate in the design of the building and to begin to understand the cultural landscape of Murihiku, Rakiura, Ruapuke, Motu Maha (Auckland Island) and Motu Ihupuku (Campbell Island).”

The council’s total investment for Project 1225 was $54.5 million, which included not only the museum itself but $500,000 for the tuatara facility and $10.26m for the Tisbury storage facility. Its budget for the full project was $65.5m.

On top of that the council was also seeking external funding, this week boosted by the ILT Group doubling its contribution to $1m.