Polystyrene solution for rowdy rooster?

The Invercargill City Council hearings panel is thinking outside the box – but not all that far outside – for a solution to the reportedly ruckus-raising rooster of Bowmont St.

Prompted by a neighbour’s complaint, an initial attempt to establish early morning peace agreed by the parties was to each night put the bird in a box and the box in a shed.

But after a period of calm the neighbour reported that the problem had returned as bad as ever and council staff, having determined that this bird and not others reportedly in the area were the problem, decided that the rooster’s removal was required.

The owner appealed and her solution, which went to the council’s hearings panel on Wednesday, was the result of some internet searching.

The bird goes back in the box.

The box goes back in the shed.

This time, the shed gets more scrupulously soundproofed with polystyrene aplenty.

Hearings panel chair Cr Darren Ludlow asked staff if these extra mitigation measures would be acceptable if accompanied by a review period.

The answer came back yes, subject to what the neighbour found, and the panel would consider this before announcing its decision later.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Ellie the hen spent years laying eggs at her North Canterbury home. But she fancied a change - and is now Elliot the rooster.

But a different set of issues remained.

The bird’s owner, and a cluster of supporters at the hearing, had some concerns of their own about the council’s procedures, including around communication, investigation and mismanagement of privacy rights.

The owner and her supporters even raised an issue about poor treatment of the complaining neighbour who had been identified in public documents.

They posed the question: What if, instead of the owner herself, the person complained about had turned out to be a gang member?

The council acknowledged that it was not policy to identify a complainant and that this was an error that should not have happened.

The main issue of the rooster retention group was the lack of reliable communication from the council, denying her the chance to realise and react in a timely way to the news that the box solution hadn’t been working for the neighbour.

A sound-proofed shed could be the solution needed for the rowdy rooster. (File photo)

The owner said the council was still door-knocking until last week, asking neighbours if her rooster was a nuisance, but had not taken into account that in multiple numbers they had said no.

She had herself been in constant contact with at least 11 properties to make sure it was not an issue – which she said it wasn’t, apart from a single person’s complaints.

She said the council’s report “makes me feel very vulnerable, misrepresented and targeted in the way that it has been written, to the point of being bullied by the ICC’’.

Ludlow said procedural concerns that were outside the formal scope of the hearing should be taken to the council’s governance and legal manager, Michael Morris.

“We welcome feedback if it would help us improve our processes,’’ he said.

The owner confirmed she was happy to keep boxing the rooster, from 10pm to 8am each night. She needed it to keep away neighbourhood cats that had been attacking her fowls and chicks.