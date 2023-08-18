Boost for Lake Hāwea VHF coverage appeal

The view from Roys Peak looking towards Lake Hāwea. Radio coverage is line-of-sight and the intruding range prevents it reaching three-quarters of the lake and land around it.

The campaign to provide a VHF radio repeater that would resolve communication problems imperilling users of three quarters of Lake Hāwea is gathering serious momentum.

Amid a chorus of support from lake users, the $75,000 campaign has been boosted by a $30,000 donation from the Central Lakes Trust.

This was “pretty bloody marvellous, to be honest’’, the chair of the Upper Clutha Radio Telephone Users Association, Ian Brown, said.

The campaign was looking to be “90% there’’, he said.

As well as the association’s own contribution from its reserves, there had been positive indications from a range of community groups, clubs and organisations that had been approached.

The problem for Lake Hāwea users, and people on the land around it, was that the VHF channel 66 repeater on Roys Peak provided line-of-sight coverage reaching only one quarter of the lake.

The trust’s grants manager Mathew​ Begg said the decision to help fund the repeater had been made in recognition of the safety factors involved.

Not only was the existing level of VHF service inferior, but cellphone coverage was “not that great’’ either.

The planned repeater would have a role beyond individual events – it would provide another source of communication if a major emergency occurred, Begg said.

Supplied A helicopter service reaches the Mt Roy radio communications unit - and could also service a repeater station that would provide VHF coverage missing for three-quarters of Lake Hāwea.

Colin Hanson, a commercial skipper with more than 50 years’ experience, said training exercises and real-life call-outs had highlighted the lack of acceptable coverage in critical areas.

He had had lived in Hāwea for 20 years and was a member of its Search and Rescue team.

Extending the coverage was an important project, he said.

“In an emergency there is no doubt this would help save lives.”