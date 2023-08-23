The 90 second $6 million decision

The north-facing design for the new Southland museum, looking towards the Takitimu mountains.

Invercargill city councillors spent 24 minutes figuring out their stance on whether the rebuilt Southland museum should have the word “of’’ in its title, then just 90 seconds to approve a $6 million increase in its budget.

It happens in local government; some big issues prove straightforward, some seemingly minor ones get sticky.

The lack of debate at the August 22 council meeting before endorsing the museum’s proposed new budget, and its scale and design, reflected councillors’ acceptance of a detailed report from project management office director Lee Butcher, which covered design and quality aspirations, and the escalation of cost increases post-Covid.

The increase pushes the budget for Project 1225 – which encompasses the rebuilt museum, the new Tisbury storage facility and tuatarium – to $71.5m.

The council will seek $17m of this from external funding, and has already received $5m from Community Trust South and $1m from the Invercargill Licensing Trust.

Mayor Nobby Clark said the size of the museum sat well within the bracket the council had earlier indicated and the $6m increase was appropriate given how long ago the project had been costed.

“The increase in budget does not mean an increase in rates, or potentially debt levels either,’’ he said.

“We have other options.’’

Cr Ian Pottinger said the decision was a very straightforward one.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room who would be against it,’’ he said.

In contrast, the time taken to decide that Te Unua Museum of Southland was a better name than Te Unua Southland Museum turned on not to be just about which one rolled off the tongue more easily or got to the point more quickly.

Neither, as mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook was particularly pleased to note, was the te reo component the sticking point.

Te Unua refers to a double-hulled waka and this, with its partnership implications, was fine by all, including Clark who has previously voiced opposition to use of te reo metaphors when they came the expense of clarity for the public and visitors.

The museum also had “museum’’ in its title, so he was happy.

However the discussion forayed into the name’s implications for branding and marketing, before the councillors eventually agreed that rather than wait to fit the name around yet-to-be-developed design ideas, they could make a decision on the name, and leave the designers and marketers to work with that in future.