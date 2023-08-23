Invercargill: Once more a city honour roll

The Invercargill City Council will re-instate a civic honours process, awarding them every second year.

Councillors favoured a middle ground between marking the awards annually or every three years, deciding to deliver the awards every second year.

The council bestowed 73 awards between 1984 and 2016, after which the system fell dormant.

Initially they were announced yearly, later reducing to triennial awards. Some years the council had decided not to make any, deciding those whose names had been put forward had not met the criteria.

Council strategy, policy and engagement manager Rhiannon Suter acknowledged to the council meeting on August 22 that it had become “a fairly kind-of-informal process’’ before lapsing.

Cr Darren Ludlow said he had asked for the idea of reviving the awards to be put to the council, after being approached by the public.

Other annual awards were available for people who contributed to the community, he said, but triennial council awards would be markers of special recognition for people who had made significant contributions on local and international stages.

Cr Allan Arnold favoured making them annual. It might mean that some years only one, two or even no awards were made, but when they were, they would be “fresh’’.

Cr Ria Bond agreed that three-year gaps might be too long; some people may have “passed over’’ in the meantime without having had the happiness of being recognised for their huge contribution to the community, she said.

“I’m more a biennial person,’’ she said.

Mayor Nobby Clark favoured a dual system which recognised organisations as well as individuals. There were no takers for that idea, however.