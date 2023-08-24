ICC's Great South inquiry may be one of private questions then public releases

Oat milk – a developing industry but Southland is no longer the intended location for a major processing factory.

Don’t expect a public inquisition when Great South fronts up to a summons from the Invercargill City Council to give more detail on how a long-planned Southland oat milk plant is now earmarked for Canterbury.

It may be a case of questions being asked in private, followed by public releases.

That was the message from Mayor Nobby Clark and chief executive Michael Day when the council agreed on August 22 to Cr Ian Pottinger’s motion to call the regional funding agency to account.

The plant’s establishment has been a project 10 years in development for the regional development agency Great South, which is a 49% shareholder in the company now raising capital for it, New Zealand Functional Foods.

NZFF has announced the plant will now be based elsewhere, probably Canterbury.

Though the council has not put money into NZFF, it is a major funder of Great South.

Clark acknowledged that Great South was in the midst of commercial negotiations about whether it was going to stay in NZFF or exit it.

The negotiations were “very sensitive at the moment’’ but the company should still be able to answer some tough questions when it fronted to councillors next month.

Should discussions be held with the public excluded, Clark said he would expect communications to come out afterwards ”so the public do have an indication of what transpired’’.

He would ask Great South chair Ian Collier, who is also a director on NZFF, when he knew that the decision to move to Canterbury was on the table, how he voted , and what influence Great South could have had, albeit as a minor shareholder.

Although Great South formed NZFF, Sir Stephen Tindall’s investment company K1W1 has taken a 51% holding.

Clark said shareholdings may be diluted by the signalled involvement of further investors coming in.

Cr Lesley Soper reminded the council it had previously supported the move to replace Great South’s predecessor, Venture Southland, with a more commercially focused independent board.

That decision, of which Cr Pottinger had been a leading proponent, had consequences, she said.

“I do think that it has to be stated at this point that this may be an in-committee discussion we have with the board (representatives).’’

Day said his advice was to have public-excluded discussions, and release the nature of those to the public straight after the meeting, except for details that were commercially sensitive.

Pottinger argued some lines of questioning, relating to commitments in Great South’s statement of intent about public expectations and no-surprises reporting, should be held in public.

Deputy mayor Tom Campbell supported the summons but said it was essential the council withhold judgement – “and any further comment’’ – until Great South had the opportunity to explain.

Several councillors said they and the community had been blindsided by the relocation announcement. For his part, Clark acknowledged he had been notified “very early in the process’’ about NZFF’s decision.

Collier has insisted Southland’s economy and growers still stand to benefit substantially from the work Great South has done