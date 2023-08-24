Police admit they 'missed some steps' in investigation into Gore toddler's death

Lachie Jones' body was found in Gore's wastewater ponds in January 2019. He was 3 years old when he died.

Police have acknowledged “steps were missed" in the early stages of an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old toddler in Gore.

Southern Police District Commander Paul Basham has requested a national investigations overview of police’s handling of the investigation into the death of Lachie Jones in 2019.

Lachie was found dead in the Gore District Council’s wastewater pond on January 29, 2019, after he was reported missing from his mother’s house earlier in the evening.

His father, Paul Jones, has always maintained Lachie did not walk the 1.2km from his home, down a gravel road, over a fence and through scrubby land to where he was found. He had bare feet, but Jones said his body had no marks or scratches on it when he was found.

Jones had not heard from police and said while he welcomed the review, his experience with the police meant he was sceptical of any outcome.

“If they’d done their job properly in the first case we wouldn’t still be here four years later,’’ he said.

A police spokesperson said in ordering the review, Basham was working to provide reassurance that police had done everything possible to find answers about Lachie’s death.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Paul Jones unveiled his son Lachie's headstone at the Charlton Park Cemetery at Gore on what would have been Lachie's sixth birthday, on May 24 2021.

The spokesperson said there were aspects of this case that were simply not appropriate for police to comment upon because these were matters for the coroner.

“However, it is appropriate to acknowledge that our reinvestigation identified some steps that were missed in the original investigation. Ultimately, our reinvestigation arrived at the same conclusion,’’ the spokesperson said.

The cause of Lachie’s death and circumstances surrounding it were for the Coroner’s Office to rule upon.

Police were well aware of continued reporting and concerns raised by some parties about the investigation and reinvestigation of the case, the spokesperson said.

“To address that concern, we have asked one of police’s three national investigation leads, Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney, to lead this review, to provide a senior and objective analysis of the police investigations.

Supplied Paul Jones with his son Lachie as a toddler.

“His work will include reviewing the police file, police decisions and actions in the early stages of the original investigation, and the subsequent re-investigation by a detective inspector.’’

Police have also self-referred the matter to the IPCA to ensure an independent process is also carried out.

“We are mindful that every investigation and public commentary has an impact on the families, particularly Lachie’s Mum, with whom he lived.

“Reports of claims made by an overseas observer only serve to heighten his family’s grief,’’ the spokesperson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore residents march in support of Paul Jones and in memory of his son Lachie. Jones is pushing for more answers as to how his son died. (First published in May, 2021).

Until the coronial and IPCA investigations were complete, it was not appropriate to comment further, the spokesperson said.

The case was headed by senior sergeant Cynthia Fairley from the Gore police station, who was now the Southern District Resilience to Organised Crime co-ordinator.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff/Stuff Senior sergeant Cynthia Fairley in 2018.

On the night he died, police quickly concluded that Lachie had drowned in a tragic accident, but Paul Jones has spent thousands of dollars trying to find out how his son died.

Jones’ lawyer Bill Dawkins had written a 31-page letter to Superintendent Paul Basham in August 2020, describing the police investigation as “patently deficient”.

Dawkins pointed out police had not carried out a scene examination or produced a timeline in relation to the death. There were also issues with the examination of Lachie’s body, and inconsistencies in some witness statements.

Two months after the letter, police said they would review the case. In November 2021, police said the review was concluded and all matters would be referred to the coroner.

Jones has now had the case reviewed by a retired FBI forensic detective, who was providing information to the coroner.