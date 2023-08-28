Stage 2 of Branxholme pipeline project starts

Hardier water pipes are being installed in Invercargill, but the disruption has been a bit annoying. (File photo)

The Invercargill City Council is spending $27 million upgrading the city’s water pipe network, with nary a murmur of dissent – reliable, clean, safe water being unassailably important, as any fool knows.

But the long, complex project continues to disrupt people’s regular travel routines and that’s where folk have been getting steamed.

Stage 2 of the Branxholme pipeline project starts on Monday and the council’s project management office director Lee Butcher accepts that the project will continue to challenge people’s patience.

Butcher says although there had been misdemeanours, ranging from frustrated people moving signs and cones, to driving the wrong way through at night, thinking they could take a shortcut.

Loose dogs running around haven’t helped the process either, he says.

His message: it’s crucial work, and the people involved are trying to minimise disruption while maintaining safety. Please stay patient and plan ahead.

The pipes connecting the city’s sole water source, the Oreti River, from the Branxholme treatment plant just north of the city to the water tower, are essential for the supply to the whole city and to Bluff.

They were installed in 1958, with a natural lifespan estimated at 60 years.

As several major failures in recent times attest, we’re well past that now.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The discovery of a historic box drain requiring archaeological assessment – one of the complications in Stage 1.

The first phase of the project, which started mid-2022, has involved work along North Rd and in Makarewa.

Now comes the second, starting on McIvor Rd, cutting through Donovan Park, across Bainfield Rd and into the Waikiwi Reservoir in Myers Reserve later this year.

Butcher asks people to start thinking now about impacts, ranging from school drop–off, getting home from work, even nightly walks through Donovan Park, and plan an alternative.

This could be done by signing up to the council’s newsletter, visiting its website, or following it on Facebook for the latest updates.

Stage 2 has definitely had different challenges from Stage 1, Butcher says.

Stage 1 involved dealing with highway traffic to deal with, ”but we didn’t have much else – there were a limited amount of underground services in the area’’.

Stage 2 is moving into more confined, high-density spaces.

The work will be crossing over, under and through services in residential and industrial areas.

The knowledge that the work is necessary may have stopped people having a reaction to the cost of the project, but it’s understandable the disruption to daily routines has caused some irritation, he says.

“It’s a pain in the bum. ‘Why can’t they do it at night, why can’t they do it over there, why on my street?’’’

The project is not due to be completed until December 2024, but the staged approach meant that most people will only experience two or three weeks of disruption.

Changes in technology and material, with heavy-walled plastic polyethelene pipes, are hoped to provide superior reliability in terms of lifespan, and particularly to withstand earthquakes.