Groundswell NZ to hit the road again

Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are readying for another Groundswell NZ journey

Groundswell NZ co-founders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson will be climbing back on tractors for another nationwide trek, but this time their message is for voters.

The pair led the major Howl of a Protest journey in July 2021, opposing the Government’s rural sector regulations and policies, followed by another nationwide event, the Mother of All Protests in November that year.

Nothing had improved since then, McKenzie said.

“There hasn’t been anything wound back – and they’re still coming at us with new regulations.’’

Groundswell’s response would be a Drive 4 Change trip to raise awareness and mobilise voters. The journey would start in Invercargill on September 22 and end at Ellerslie Racecourse on October 1.

“Our message is: things are bad, you need to vote, and you need to vote for change.’’

McKenzie said evening meetings had been organised in some areas and “if we get a big enough group of people following us, we may just stop and speak on the side of the road or in town’’.

Groundswell had let the police know of its plans.

“The idea is not to be disruptive – it’s to drive to Auckland and if people want to join us that’s fine. We will be considerate to traffic. We’ve always taken that attitude and we haven’t changed.’’

Mark Brosnan/Rebecca Condon/Kyla Tombs/Georgia Sanson/Michael Blackmore/Rhys Holding/Ray Niko and Stuff's Rachael Kelly Farmers, with their families, their tractors, their utes and their dogs, descended on the cities - making plain their displeasure at Government-led change in the country.

Farmers and food producers were tired of hearing the Government’s repeated claims that consumers wanted to buy emissions-efficient food when New Zealand’s produce was already among the most efficient in the world “and driving us out of business only means less-efficient producers fill the gap’’.

"We are not against regulations or measures to look after the environment, but they must be practical and result in actual outcomes,’’ McKenzie said.

“I really fear for young farmers. They’re finding it a big enough struggle without all this hanging over their heads.’’