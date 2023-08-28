If the rooster is muted, his sentence is commuted

The Invercargill City Council’s hearings committee is prepared to reduce the proposed deportation of a neighbour-bothering Bowmont St rooster to one of home detention.

Provided it’s in a better soundproofed home.

Banishment was the council’s initial plan after a previously negotiated attempt to reduce the early-morning noise failed.

The owner Alisa Cole had been putting the rooster went into a ventilated box each night, and the box was placed in a shed.

This worked only in the short term before the complaint resurfaced and was found to again be valid.

But on appeal the owner’s latest pledge, to have the shed soundproofed with polystyrene panelling, has satisfied the council’s hearings panel.

Its decision, released following a hearing on August 16, comes with the proviso that council staff check – monthly – with the parties involved.

If, after six months, things have settled down acceptably, the panel of Crs Darren Ludlow, Lesley Soper and Trish Boyle will consider the matter closed.

Cole had complaints of her own about aspects of the council’s investigation, including communication gaps and delays informing her that the complaint had been revived.

She was also alarmed – on the complainant’s behalf – that the document sent to her had included their identity. The council agreed that this should not have happened.

The panel accepted that “there are and were a number of procedural issues that council staff will need to address, including around the hearing and its papers.’’

But these did not relate to the issue of whether the rooster could stay.

Staff had followed a fair and reasonable process and had allowed time for the initial measures to work, but when the complaint arose again “we acknowledge that the (owner) felt she was not informed about this process’’.

However the council was pleased Cole had abided by the initial mitigation agreement for as long as she did, and the latest soundproofing measures she offered “seem to us to be well thought out and sensible’’.

The rooster was being kept to provide protection to the owner’s chickens from stoats and cats, killing mostly her younger chicks.

“We can appreciate the awful scene that would greet her after a stoat or cat attack on her chicks. We also need to balance that against the undoubted nuisance a rooster can cause to neighbours.’’

The bird would be boxed between 10pm and 8am each day. If there were future problems, substantiated by the council, then the matter could be referred back for a further hearing.