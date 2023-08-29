Southland teen wins NZ's sole medal at junior world cycling championships

Caitlin Kelly, 16, pictured with NZ team physiotherapist Tamsin Chittock, reacts to winning a bronze medal in the keirin event at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Colombia.

Southland schoolgirl Caitlin Kelly has shed tears of joy after winning a bronze medal on cycling’s world stage.

The Verdon College 16-year-old, representing her country for the first time, was the only Kiwi to medal at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Colombia from August 23–27.

Before leaving for the under-19 competition, Kelly said it was a “dream come true” to represent New Zealand, and after the event, she “couldn’t believe” she had won a medal.

“I was so stoked.”

Her bronze came in the keirin event, in which track cyclists sprint for victory following a speed-controlled start behind a motorised pacer.

Kelly’s medal was the first won by a New Zealander in sprint or keirin at the junior track world championships for 12 years, Cycling New Zealand said.

Credit swpix.com Bronze medal winner Caitlin Kelly, 16, of Invercargill poses with the Colombian gold and silver medallists in the keirin event, Stefany Cuadrado and Nathalia Martinez, at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Colombia.

She won her way through three heats to gain a place in the final, claiming the bronze medal in a photo finish.

Kelly said she loved the keirin event for its speed and for its mental challenge.

“You have to think fast and react, it’s a bit of a game ... every muscle in my legs were sore but each round came with so much adrenaline and excitement.”

Kelly’s coach, Sid Cumming of Invercargill, said she had performed outstandingly.

Her endurance racing background held her in good stead to make it through each heat to the final, he said.

Credit swpix.com Caitlin Kelly races in a heat of the keirin event at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Colombia in late August. She progressed to the final and won a bronze medal.

“She doesn’t fatigue as much as some of the other sprinters.”

She had also raced “really smart”, showing patience in the final and adjusting her tactics mid-race to get into a strong position for the sprint.

“A lot of kids don’t have the intelligence to do that, that was a pleasing thing from the coaching side because we talk about patience all the time, don’t rush things.”

Kelly would have gained valuable knowledge from racing at the world level, he added.

Kelly was also the lead-out rider in the three-strong New Zealand sprint team which finished fifth at the world championships, and she competed in the flying 200m and 500m time trial, placing 12th and 15th respectively with personal best times.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Caitlin Kelly at the velodrome in Invercargill ahead of the UCI Track Cycling Junior World championships in Colombia, where she won a bronze medal in the keirin event.

Mum Rachael Kelly said her daughter’s achievements were very cool.

“She’s worked really hard to get to that level, given up a lot of time with friends and [given up] normal teenage things to train. We are really proud of her."

Other Southland riders in the nine-strong New Zealand team at the world event were Marshall Erwood and Magnus Jamieson.