Rugby Southland and charity partnership to give away 500 tickets

Matt James dives across the line to score Southland’s third try against Otago, at Rugby Park Invercargill, in 2022. What magic moments will this weekend’s Southland Stags match bring?

Adults from 500 whānau will get to attend this Sunday’s match between the Southland Stags and Auckland in Invercargill for free.

Rugby Southland has partnered with children’s charity Barnardos to allow selected schools across the region to gift free tickets to parents.

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell said the initiative would extend the ‘Kids 12 and Under Free’ policy by letting parents attend the games at no cost.

“By alleviating this financial burden for 500 families, we’re making it easier for them to be part of the action and create lasting memories together,” he said.

Mitchell said offering the tickets would make this weekend a special one for many more families, as they could celebrate Father’s Day at the rugby.

“The cost of the gifted tickets will be absorbed by Rugby Southland, and this gesture truly embodies the spirit of unity and community that rugby represents,” he said.

Barnardos Otago Southland service manager Gavin Booth said the partnership underscored the charity's commitment to “enhancing the lives of tamariki across the region, particularly those who may not have had the same opportunities”.

“At Barnardos, we believe that every child deserves a chance to create lasting memories with their whānau,” he said.

Every adult who was gifted a free ticket for Sunday could take two children with them to the rugby game.