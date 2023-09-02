SH1 closed after serious crash in Southland, two people taken to hospital

One person was seriously injured and one reported moderate injuries after a serious crash on SH1.

Two people were taken to hospital in a serious condition after a single-vehicle crash left power lines hanging over State Highway 1 on Saturday afternoon in the Clutha District.

A police spokesperson said they received calls about the serious crash in Wairuna around 3pm.

“Power lines have been brought down by the crash and the road is currently closed.

“Please avoid the area if possible and obey the directions of emergency services,” they said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Alex Norris said the crash occurred on Waipahi Highway between Clinton and Pukerau.

Crews from Gore, Clinton and Pukerau were sent to the scene and were currently assisting with scene safety and first aid.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said they responded with two ambulances and one helicopter.

She said one patient in a serious condition was taken by ambulance to Kew Hospital in Invercargill and another person in a serious condition was taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.