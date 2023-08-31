'I love it out here': Whitebaiter gears up for new season

Mataura River whitebaiter Russell Dixon gears up for the 2023 season which begins on September 1.

No wonder Russell Dixon cuts such a relaxed figure at Mataura River on a sun-drenched Thursday - the whitebait season is upon us.

Preparing for the new season which begins on Friday, September 1, the Bluff man wasn’t stressed over whether 2023 would be another poor whitebait season in Southland.

He would enjoy the fishing and the friendships on the river regardless.

“I don’t care how much I catch, it doesn’t bother me, so long as I get enough for a feed,” he said.

A Bluff oyster fisherman in his day job, Dixon has been fishing all his life, both professionally and recreationally.

Recreational whitebaiting was a lifestyle choice, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Many whitebaiters were at their stands on the Mataura River on Thursday, preparing for the 2023 season which begins on Friday, September 1. The season ends on October 30.

“I love it out here ... come out here and get away from everything, and you meet some nice people. It’s a lot of fun.”

His cousin had a couple of whitebait stands with accommodation further down the river, where Dixon stayed overnight sometimes during the season.

“At night the social side of things is quite good. All the boys have a few beers – I would call it a debriefing.”

He wouldn’t hazard a guess as to how this season would shape up, but said he had seen four groups of whitebait swim past his stand on Thursday morning which was a promising sign.

“Last year was a poor season. The year before was a bumper season ... it is what it is.”

The season takes place from September 1 to October 30.