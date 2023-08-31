New rules to prevent the spread of Bluff oyster disease

New rules to protect Bluff oysters from the disease-causing parasite Bonamia ostreae will apply to recreational fishers and boaties in some New Zealand waters, including Southland, from September 1.

Bonamia ostreae is in Big Glory Bay at Stewart Island, and in the Marlborough Sounds.

An ongoing surveillance programme has not found any sign of Bonamia ostreae in Foveaux Strait, home of the wild Bluff oysters.

Bonamia ostreae is closely related, but a separate species, to Bonamia exitiosa which has affected wild Bluff oysters in Foveaux Strait for many decades.

Though Bonamia ostreae infects and eventually kills Bluff oysters, it is not a food safety risk, and fresh, good quality Bluff oysters, are safe to eat.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson said a new controlled area notice, which comes into force on Friday, places conditions on movements of vessels and shellfish in the upper South Island, Big Glory Bay, the Chatham Islands and the lower South Island.

Supplied Big Glory Bay Contained Zone â Rakiura Stewart Island

“This controlled area notice replaces existing legal controls on commercial operators in these areas. Now the rules apply to recreational fishers and boaties as well.”

In addition, the boundaries of some controlled areas had changed, with Anderson encouraging all boaties, fishers and vessel operators to be aware of the rules.

“The controls are there to protect our iconic Bluff oyster, which is highly valued, both commercially and culturally.”

Under the controlled area notice, areas where Bonamia ostreae is known to be present are designated as contained zones, and areas that are free of Bonamia ostreae, but where there are significant populations of Bluff oysters, are protected zones.

The rules cover the movement of shellfish into and out of these zones, and the removal of visible sea life, including shellfish, algae or weed, from boats and gear in these zones.

The contained zones are in the upper South Island and Big Glory Bay in Rakiura Stewart Island.

The protected zones are the lower South Island and Chatham Islands.

The rules:

Bluff oysters must not be moved into or out of the Big Glory Bay contained zone.

All shellfish or shellfish waste [including shells] collected in a contained zone cannot be put in the sea outside the zone.

Vessels and gear must not be moved into or out of a contained zone unless they are visibly clear of sea life, unless a permit is obtained.

Shellfish or shellfish waste from outside a protected zone must not be put in the sea inside the protected zone.

Gear must not be moved into protected zones unless it is visibly free of sea life.

Supplied Upper South Contained Zone.