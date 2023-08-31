Worked hard, had fun - now for the finals

Southland Boys' High School First XV departing Invercargill for national finals in Palmerston North.

“The boys are ready.’’

That was the assessment of Southland Boys’ High School coach Jason Dermody, before the team flew north on Thursday for the top four finals of the Barbarians National First XV Championships.

After a gaspingly close 29-28 win over Christchurch Boys’ High School to claim the South Island title, the team left Invercargill a couple of backs short of full strength.

But the boys had trained well during the past week, Dermody said.

SBHS had clear underdog status against the larger North Island schools and its first opponent, Palmerston North Boys’ High School on Friday would have a hometown advantage.

The winner of that game, livestreamed from 2.45pm, would face either Tauranga Boys’ or Westlake Boys’ in the final on Sunday, when the third-fourth playoff would also be held.

Plenty of parents were also heading up for the finals.

The team’s achievements so far had been based on working hard and having fun, Dermody said.

“So we’ll see how we go.’’