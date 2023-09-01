Bluff Oyster Festival committee want building demolished so 2024 festival can proceed

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival was to be held in May 2023, but was canned after the former Club Hotel [pictured] in Bluff, which adjoins the festival site, was declared a dangerous building.

Organisers of the popular Bluff Oyster & Food Festival have applied for a dangerous building adjoining the site to be demolished, so the 2024 festival can proceed at that location.

The festival, which regularly attracts 4000 people, was canned in 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in 2023 after the former hotel adjoining the festival site was declared a dangerous building by the Invercargill City Council.

The Bluff Oyster and Food Festival Charitable Trust own the former hotel.

Festival committee member Kylie Fowler said it cancelled the festival in 2023 because having a dangerous building adjacent to the site put too much liability on the committee if something went wrong.

In July 2023, the festival committee lodged an application with the council to have the former hotel building demolished.

Fowler said she hoped the application would be approved and demolition completed before Christmas, so the committee could ensure the festival went ahead on the site in May 2024.

If it wasn’t demolished before then, she did not know the future of the festival in 2024, and she wouldn't say if an alternative site was lined up.

She wanted the building gone and the festival restarted. “Because it’s an iconic event that draws people to Bluff. The sole purpose of our committee is to hold an event that people love.”

Invercargill City Council consents and compliance interim group manager Jonathan Shaw confirmed it received an application from the festival committee in July for land use consent for the demolition of the former hotel, associated earthworks, and the expansion of the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival site.

Following the application, 26 submissions were received in relation to the demolition – 23 were in support and three were neutral.

The decision about whether or not the building could be demolished was yet to be confirmed.

“Based on the current application and the fact that submitters have requested to be heard, it is likely a resource consent hearing will be required,” Shaw said.

He confirmed a dangerous and insanitary building notice was placed on the former hotel in 2022 after a structural engineering report found the veranda to be unsafe.

In order to demolish, a resource consent was required in accordance with the Invercargill city plan and the Resource Management Act, for the demolition of any building or structure listed in the Heritage New Zealand site register.