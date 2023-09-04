Why the Southland museum's ampitheatre audience will face out of the park

Why doesn’t the seating for the ampitheatre of the new Te Unua Museum of Southland face north into Queen’s Park, where the good views are?

That is the question Invercargill man Murray Halstead has been putting to the Invercargill City Council, and he is adamant that others, including professionals, share his view that the seating is oriented the wrong way, with less view and more exposure to the weather.

Ampitheatre audiences watching performances or films are facing south-east. Only those who scale to the top, and look into the park, are treated to the view.

Though he strongly supports the new museum as a necessary project, Halstead said after consulting others, including professionals, he found he was far from alone in his view that the orientation was wrongheaded.

It was as if the ampitheatre was an afterthought, plonked there to give interest to what would otherwise have been a bland building, he said.

The council’s answer is that although the ampitheatre was not part of the original design, it was a case of seizing an opportunity to make an extra amenity out of what would otherwise have been just a sloping roof.

Project manager Lee Butcher said the original museum on the site had “turned its back on the park - poorly’’.

The very early stages of the design process had been for a fairly large building, initially lacking the height that the designers saw as crucial to provide a better connection to the park – and further afield as part of a cultural compass oriented to significant landmarks in Southland.

The initial building concept was divided into two and the eastern one of them, two thirds of which would be for an education space, was turned somewhat to the west and raised high enough for spectacular views not only of the park but also the distant Takitimu mountains.

Had that building simply been a big block it would have thrown “horrible shading’’ to the users arriving, as many did, from the southern town side.

“You would have had a dark, cold entrance from the city and that’s a challenge that always faced the old museum,’’ Butcher said.

So the roof was sloped.

That was when the idea to turn the roof into ampitheatre seating was embraced - not as an afterthought but as “a by-product of good design’’ he said.

Supplied The planned Te Unua Museum of Southland at Queen's Park, with the ampitheatre seating facing south-east.

Wing walls would be built on the sides to provide some shelter as well as a safety feature, he said.

They would also, deliberately, hide the view and that would present itself - akin to a reward - to those who climbed to the top.

The ampitheatre was never envisaged to be a year-round mega-attraction, Butcher said.

“We do understand that the ampitheatre will be heavily used through summer and the fringe periods - autumn and spring - and may not be heavily used in winter.’’

A bonus was that the ampitheatre could be used when the museum buildings were closed.

People might, for instance, go there in mid-summer for a midnight picnic under the stars.

Halstead noted that The Southland Times had initially captioned a design illustration of the museum to indicate the seats themselves faced north. This was an error on the paper’s part but one which, he believed, reflected what common sense would have dictated..

He also questioned the need for ampitheatre.

“We already have an ampitheatre at Rugby Park that doesn’t make money - and it hasn’t got a grandstand that’s facing the south,’’ he said.

The council has already endorsed the design concept. Halstead believes this has been premature.