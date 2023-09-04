Ticker-tape parade may be held for victorious SBHS rugby team

Southland Boys’ High School players and coaches celebrate a national championship win over Westlake Boys High School 32-29 at the 1st XV Top 4 Championships in Palmerston North on September 3.

A ticker-tape parade in Invercargill may be held for the national champion Southland Boys’ High School first XV rugby team.

The team shocked many people in the wider rugby community by winning the national title with a come-from behind 32-29 win over Westlake Boys’ High School in the final at Palmerston North on Sunday, having earlier beaten Palmerston North Boys’ High School 20-19 in the semifinal.

It was the first time in the school's history it had won the national title - with its path to victory including a 29-28 win over Christchurch Boy’s High School in the South Island final.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said he believed a ticker-tape parade in Esk St would be appropriate for the “outstanding effort” of the team and coaches.

Peter Meecham Lachie Riley, left, and Presley McHugh, of Southland Boys High School, hold up Tom Buckley, of Westlake Boys High School, as he tries to score a try. SBHS won the game 32-29 to take the National First XV Championship title.

He had asked council staff to investigate the option, but planning was in its infancy and other parties had yet to be talked to.

Boys’ High principal Simon Coe, who was in Palmerston North for the action, earlier said the school knew the team was special long ago.

“What makes me especially proud is this is genuinely a school team, they have been at the school a number of years, we haven’t put this team together [from other schools].

“There’s been a really strong team ethic around the group, they have had each other’s backs through some tough times. They showed massive heart and got across the line."

Several first choice players, including captain Gregor Rutledge, were injured in the semifinal so could not play the decider, and there was “nowhere to hide” in the final. But the whole team, including the replacements, stood up.

Peter Meecham Rico Muliaina, left, and Jimmy Taylor, of Southland Boys’ High School, react to the final whistle in the 32-29 victory over Westlake Boys High School in the National First XV Championship final.

“I am so proud, just so proud ... the boys conducted themselves impeccably.”

He described captain Rutledge, the son of Southland Stags legend Jason Rutledge and grandson of former All Black Leicester Rutledge, as a “solid, solid young man with a passion for the game”.

Leicester Rutledge, who was also in Palmerston North for the action, said the victory was one of the highlights of his long association with rugby.

“This was special, very special, just to see these young guys perform like they have.”

The team had talented players, an “amazing spirit” and was well coached, he said.

He hoped they [and other top schoolboy players in the province], would remain in Southland, continue to play rugby, and go on to represent the Southland Stags.

“In today’s game these guys are only two years away from playing top level rugby. In the past we have let a few slip away to play for other provinces, such as Otago. We have to make a real effort to keep them interested in playing for Southland.”