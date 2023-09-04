Gore's council could spend more than $4m putting water pipes under the Mataura River

The Gore District Council estimates it will cost between $3.6 million and $4.1 million to drill pipes under the Mataura River to supply drinking water to residents. (File photo)

The Gore District Council estimates it will cost between $3.6 million and $4.1 million to drill pipes under the Mataura River to supply drinking water to residents.

The council needs to get water pipes from the Jacobstown well field on the west side of the river to its East Gore treatment plant, and then back again, so it can supply all the town with water that meets New Zealand drinking water standards.

The estimated cost includes the installation of the interconnecting pipes.

A report to the council’s assets and infrastructure committee, which will be tabled at a meeting on Tuesday, says council staff are currently working through the required design and procurement for the directional drilling aspects of the project.

Geotechnical investigation work to allow the design of the drill shot underneath the river was expected to be completed in late August.

After a consultation period earlier this year the council resolved to focus on getting the pipelines across the river by drilling underneath it at a council meeting in May.

It received 251 submissions favouring the council focusing on getting the pipeline across the river by drilling underneath it, and 36.5% or 144 submissions favoured the council combining the water pipe with a walking and cycling bridge.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The State Highway 1 bridge at Gore is at the top of the picture. In the foreground is the railway bridge across the Mataura River.

The council spent $53,382 on the high-level options assessment and community engagement to determine the preferred solution, the report says.

A budget of $200,000 for investigation and design work has been included as part of the council’s 2023/24 Annual Plan. It is anticipated that the budget for the physical works aspects of the project will be included in Year 1 of the Council’s 2024 Long Term Plan, the report says.

In March 2022, the Environment Court declined the council’s resource consent application for a cable-stay bridge at Surrey St that would have provided a new pedestrian and cycle transportation link between East and West Gore as well as getting the required pipes across the Mataura River.

An Official Information Act request revealed the total cost for the ill-fated Longford Cycling and Walkway Bridge was $901,420. That figure does not include the council’s cost of purchasing land on the west side of the Mataura River,

The costs were spread over four years as assessing options for a bridge started in 2019.