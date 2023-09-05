Passionate hand-holding, anyone?

Penny Ashton’s Jane Austen-based career is three times longer than Jane Austen’s was.

This hardly seems fair, but there you go. Not much was terribly fair about Austen’s situation; her life corseted and constrained, unpublished until 1811 and dead in 1817.

Whereas Ashton has been able to travel the world, free not only to honour Austen’s wit and courage, but to be more overtly naughty as she goes about it.

Her own considerable international reputation is chiefly based on her solo musical, Promise and Promiscuity.

In this, gentle reader, our heroine Miss Elspeth must contend with literary snobbery as she writes pirate novellas under the male pseudonym Wilbur Smythe.

And now Ashton has been joined by a pair of accomplices and is southbound to perform Austen Found: The Undiscovered Musicals of Jane Austen, first in Invercargill on September 12 and then in successive days in Wakaia, Roxburgh, Alexandra and Cromwell.

It’s an improv show, but not one that requires the audience to arrive with a scholarly knowledge of Austen’s work. A passing familiarity would add layers of merriment, but generally the audience need just show up with their own modern sensibilities and a sense of humour.

“Jane was a sarcastic, hilarious woman and a lot of her fans are similarly inclined,’’ Ashton says.

“As long as you don’t malign her, which I never would, and you treat her with respect, they love it.’’

Supplied Penny Ashton: Austen’s voice is still disturbingly relevant.

Austenesque comedy lends itself to improvisation because so much of it is readily within reach – sadly. Like so many women of her time she was forced into a domestic, confined, small world.

The likes of Charlotte Bronte would later be scornful of that, but Ashton dismisses such views with blows and curses. Or curses, anyway.

“It was the only world she was allowed to inhabit. To use (that) as a cudgel to hold her down, and other women who revere her? F... off!’’

We feel the need to ask: is there still a place for Austen’s insights, now that we’re getting such rock-solid contemporary guidance about female empowerment from the massively successful Barbie movie?

Ashton is no stranger to hot pink, and admires Barbie star, and producer, Margo Robbie as a powerhouse inspiration of a businesswoman.

But after centuries of chauvinism she’s ready to stay on message: you can’t have too much feminism.

And Austen’s voice is “still disturbingly relevant’’.

Example, please? Sense and Sensibility. Time has hardly passed that one by. “It’s about housing insecurity for women once they’re widowed or divorced.’’

Then there’s love. Poor Jane didn’t fare well in that respect; engaged for just the one night.

In the film Becoming Jane, she is shown to be drawn to a character played by James McAvoy. In real life this was Irishman Thomas Langlois Lefroy, and their courtship was during the time she was writing Pride and Prejudice. So some scholars say he may have inspired Mr Darcy’s character.

In one of those giddying co-incidences, and well after she’d been captivated by Austen, Ashton learned she is Tom Lefroy’s fifth-great niece.

Joining Ashton and musician Jamie Burgess is Lori Dungey. A Canadian import she has created, produced and performed in more than 60 devised and improvised productions and each night she and Ashton swap roles one playing the heroine, one the others, be it a suitor, or scolding parent.

Until recently Dungey was best known to the wider world from the director’s cut of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

In the small but – well there is no “but’’ – role of Mrs Bracegirdle, she’s a mother to whom Ian Holm’s Bilbo says: "Are all these children yours? Good gracious! You have been productive!"

A more recent foray into the big time was her role in the 2022 sci-fi horror his M3GAN, about a murderous robotic doll, which at last count had made $181 million with its blend of chuckles and chills.

Playing a nosy neighbour, she found the role good fun. Arguably good, clean fun.

“I get water-blasted to death,’’ she says, brightly.