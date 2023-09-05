Gore District Council and Hokonui Rūnanga may not agree on best solution for Gore's wastewater treatment

The Gore District Council wants to construct a biological nutrient removal plant, estimated to cost between $46 and $61 million, to replace the existing oxidation ponds.

There is a risk that the Gore District Council and the Hokonui Rūnanga may not agree on a preferred solution to treat the town’s wastewater.

A report tabled at the council’s asset and infrastructure meeting on Tuesday said the Rūnanga believed that the council’s proposed ongoing piped discharge to the Mataura River did not address cultural concerns, and it preferred the council found land disposal options.

It was expected that by going through a collaborative process, a solution that meets both the council’s and Hokonui Rūnanga’s expectations could be identified, which would make a renewed consent for the wastewater treatment easier to obtain and provide the best outcome, the report said.

However, there was a risk that at the end of the land disposal options assessment, the council and Hokonui Rūnanga would not agree on the preferred solution, it said.

It was highly likely that the council will need to purchase additional land to allow the preferred solution to be implemented. What the preferred option was, will however have a significant bearing on the location and amount of land required, the report said.

Gore District Council 3 Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss told the meeting it was a ‘’critical factor’’ that the council found suitable land near the treatment plant, and it had approached landowners to see if it could carry out some tests.

He assured Cr Neville Phillips that the council was looking for land on the town side of the river, although it had identified some that may be appropriate on the other side of the river.

As a result of questioning from Cr Paul McPhail, he said councils up and down the country were now looking at disposing to land.

In 2021 the council applied to renew three wastewater consents at Gore and Mataura with Environment Southland.

It proposed expanding existing wetlands at Mataura and constructing a biological nutrient removal plant, estimated to cost between $46 and $61 million, at Gore to replace the existing oxidation ponds.

While the Hokonui Runanga believed that the council’s proposed treatment system would provide an acceptable level of ecological treatment, it believed that the proposed ongoing piped discharge to the Mataura River did not address cultural concerns, and the council established a technical working group to investigate land disposal options.

On July 21, a Hui with the Council’s elected members and representatives from the Runanga was held to discuss two years of work the working group had done.

A recommended short list of options to be carried forward for detailed assessment and recommended priority matters to be considered would be included on the agenda for next week’s council meeting, and a preferred option would be identified by early 2024, Bayliss said.

The report said over the past five years, the council had spent a total of $660,000 on the project.

The council’s consent applications remain on hold with Environment Southland, with a deadline of April 1 2024 to reapply. Assuming the recommended short list of options were approved by the council, the detailed assessment and preparation of a revised consent application was expected to cost a further $300,000.