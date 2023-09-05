ICC to warn Govt about Bluff highway vulnerability

The “lifeline’’ importance of the highway from Bluff to Invercargill needs to be strongly highlighted to Government policy setters, the Invercargill City Council has decided.

A raft of councillors at a council infrastructure committee meeting on September 5 were not best pleased that of the 14 key projects identified in the Government’s latest draft policy statement on land transport, not one was south of the Ashburton bridge.

They emphasised the vulnerability of the Bluff highway as the most significant omission for the region..

Cr Barry Stewart called the lack of a southern project shocking, and Cr Tom Campbell said it “seems ridiculous to me’’.

Cr Lesley Soper sought and received staff confirmation that Bluff was unique in the region for being a coastal town reliant on a single road. She and Cr Ria Bond added to the chorus that the rarity of the situation should be highlighted more strongly in the council’s submission.

Waihōpai mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook said the initially drafted council response was “a little bit vanilla’’.

The highway was important economically, she said, but added to that, as climate resilience also became an urgent issue, emergency transport needs for hospital and fire service access were also a vital aspect.

“I fail to see why it doesn’t rank important enough to even be on the list,’’ she said. “This is a road that is regularly covered by seawater, not just occasionally, and we know this is only going to get worse.’’

Awarua mana whenua representative Pania Coote added that road’s vulnerability was not only because of the sea.

The council’s roading manager Russell Pearson said he understood colleagues from Waka Kotahi were working hard to encourage the level of investment in the road to be sufficient to make sure it was as resilient as it could be.

As part of State Highway 1, the road comes under the authority of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, not the council.

Infrastructure committee chairman Ian Pottinger, was given authority to stiffen the council’s response.