Function held in a Gore council building that wasn't signed off

A Gore District Council manager has admitted about 90 people attended a function held in a council building that had not been completely signed off.

On September 1, the Eastern Southland Gallery Incorporated held a fundraising auction at the council’s Māruawai Centre building, which will eventually house the town’s visitors centre and a museum telling the story of the district’s heritage.

Just days later at an assets and infrastructure committee meeting on September 5, district arts and heritage curator Jim Geddes tabled a report that said the Maruawai Centre building did not have a Certificate of Public Use.

Geddes said contractors and Signal Management, who were managing the building project, had ‘’essentially left the premises, and it was essentially ready for signoff”.

In response to questions from Stuff, Geddes said “there was a genuine misunderstanding that the event could go ahead as all the essential physical work required for the safety of the public and staff had been done.

“An application for a CPU will be lodged as soon as various completion documentation has been received from project consultants and contractors.”

The auction was for another of Geddes’ arts and heritage department developments, the East Gore Arts Centre, and raised about $24,000.

But mayor Ben Bell appeared annoyed at the amount of time the project was taking when Geddes presented his report to the meeting.

Cr Joe Stringer asked if the building was fit for public use when Signal Management had signed off on it or whether that was ‘’already in the pipelines”.

Geddes said there were ‘’three very small items that were required to get a Certificate of Public Use and they’ve all been attended to”.

Mayor Ben Bell asked Geddes when the building would officially be opened.

Geddes said ‘’not at this stage’’ – the fitting out of the Winn Hamilton Wing had to occur, the visitors centre had to move, and temporary exhibition spaces, the Flemings display and the research centre all had to be completed.

Committee chair John Gardyne said it would be about 14 months for a fully completed facility.

After some discussion, Bell asked for a supplementary report of when the visitor centre would be moved and when the building would be officially opened ‘’because until then there really shouldn’t be anything going on in there, in an empty building”.

Geddes replied ‘’not even work?’’

“Not public, nothing public should be going on in there,’’ Bell replied.

He asked that all reports came to full council, not just the committee meeting.

The report said the project received $1.6 million from the Provincial Growth Fund in 2019, which was 50% of the (then) total project cost.

Funding of the now completed Māruawai Centre structural phase which cost $2,935,839 had been secured from external sources, other than the council’s contribution of $16,839 for the visitors centre fit out.

It said the total cost fo the project was $3,335,838, and arts and heritage staff members and partnership organisations were now in the process of refining a $400,000 display and fit-out budget schedule, while sourcing external grants and organising fundraising initiatives to meet this target.