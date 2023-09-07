Mayor floats idea of three Southland councils working from one building

The Invercargill City Council building on Esk St is old and poorly designed with leaky windows, an archaic heating system and spaces that aren’t well utilised, mayor Nobby Clark says.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark will talk to counterparts at Environment Southland and the Southland District Council about the possibility of city-based staff at all three councils moving into one new building.

The three council buildings in Invercargill [occupied by the city council, district council and Environment Southland staff] were all dated with issues, and Clark believed having all the councils in one building would add efficiencies.

The city council administration building was not fit for purpose going forward, he said.

It wasn’t earthquake prone which was a “huge plus”, but it was old and poorly designed with leaky windows, an archaic heating system and spaces that weren’t well utilised, Clark said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Staff in one of the three adjoined buildings at the Southland District Council headquarters in Forth St, Invercargill moved out due to earthquake safety concerns in 2019. District council staff are now located at three locations in the city which is not ideal, mayor Rob Scott says.

He said the building had been allowed to get run down over the decades, and suggested decisions would need to be made on whether to spend in the vicinity of $20 million to bring it up to spec, “or look to the future”.

“Would we be better off combining with the other councils in town, who are probably facing the same sorts of issues, and look to a new building that might incorporate the [three] councils.”

Clark said he would raise the issue at the next mayoral forum, with Southland District mayor Rob Scott and Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell.

“I will throw up a paper to my colleagues ... is there a solution that’s better facilitated by the three of us being together as opposed to not? [could] our future accommodation also include Government departments?

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Environment Southland building, on the corner of North Rd and Price Street in Invercargill, is quite old, there’s a struggle for space it probably needs a major renovation, Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell says.

“I am going to see who has got an appetite. I will get a memorandum of understanding with those that might be interested ... it gives me a mandate to go forward and say, what do we do?”

Options included the three councils securing an existing building and fitting it out, building a new building, or renting a new building off a developer, with the latter his preference.

He said it did not mean the three councils would be amalgamating, but it could lead to a better space utilisation, security, and the sharing of staff and facilities.

Stuff Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell, who is in favour of Southland’s councils being more joined in certain areas, said the Environment Southland headquarters on North Rd was quite old, there was a struggle for space and it probably needed a major renovation.

Efficiencies could be gained from the three councils being in the one building and the concept was worth considering, he said.

“All [three] council buildings are getting old and are not quite fit for purpose. We have to start the debate about efficiencies and working closer together. That doesn’t mean forming one single entity ... but having a lot of people in the same building would probably be more efficient.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said its city staff were spread between three buildings in the city, after one of its adjoined buildings in Forth St was declared earthquake prone in 2019 and half its staff moved out.

Scott said it wasn’t an ideal way to run a business; and Clark’s idea was worth looking into.

The council had to decide on the best way to operate in the most affordable manner for ratepayers.

“There’s definitely some positives with what he is talking about. With any big project like this you would need to look at all the solutions on the table. I am certainly open to having discussion.”