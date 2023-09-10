Portraits of Southlanders rainbow exhibition opens in Invercargill

Photographer Adrienne Martyn with dancer/choreographer Michael Parmenter, who is one of the subjects of her Seen/Scene exhibition at the He Waka Tuia gallery in Invercargill

Michael Parmenter is delighted the “variety and vivacity’’ of Southland’s rainbow community is reflected in a portrait exhibition now open in Invercargill’s He Waka Tuia gallery – and that he’s part of it.

The celebrated dancer-choreographer is among 41 Southlanders featured in the work by Adrienne Martyn, all photographed with black cloth backgrounds but strongly lit to suggest an emergence from the shadows.

Each image is accompanied by a few paragraphs in which the people photographed tell something of their own stories.

Martyn, who was raised in Southland, had earlier been commissioned by the National Art Gallery (now merged into Te Papa) for what proved a successful 1986-87 project of artists portraits, and since then focussed on architectural, still life and landscape work, which at times brought her back to Southland for studies of vacant spaces such as Anderson House, Cambridge arcade, the old Dog Island lighthouse keepers’ cottages and the Southland Museum and Art Gallery.

The SMAG had in 2022 acknowledged a gap in its collection history to reflect the rainbow community and commissioned Martyn to return to portrait work.

The challenge, she said, had been for the authenticity of the people sitting for her to come through in compositions that were strong but not contrived or theatrically dramatic. Just people who were unselfconsciously “out and unafraid’’.

Parmenter said the exhibition was an affirmation of the lives represented and he hoped it gave visitors the opportunity to entertain the idea they did not have to adhere to standards that already exist.

These LGBTQIA+ Southlanders “are self-creations and we are all permitted to create ourselves. We don’t have to fatalistically accept what we are given,’’ he said.

Only one of the 41 people is not photographed in the portrait form. Architect, the late Mick Hesselin, had wanted to take part, but was too ill to do so. However, Martyn had earlier taken a photo of him with her phone while he was showing her around the old, empty Government Life building in Invercargill.

They’ve used that. He is pictured from behind, in an empty room, facing a window. Looking out into the light.

The exhibition runs until October 8.