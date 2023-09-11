Gore District Council to ditch its independent governance review

Gore district mayor Ben Bell, Gore District Council outgoing chief executive Stephen Parry and Gore district deputy mayor Keith Hovell have written to the Department of Internal Affairs about the council's independent review of its governance.

The Gore District Council looks set to ditch an independent review of its governance because it has ‘’genuine concerns that any further re-examination of the past may reignite the very events and experiences that we seek to move on from’’.

Mayor Ben Bell, outgoing chief executive Stephen Parry and deputy mayor Keith Hovell (on behalf of councillors) wrote to Te Tari Taiwhenua Internal Affairs last month saying they were ‘’collectively of the opinion that proceeding to undertake the proposed review may be counterproductive at this time’’ and that “given the steps we have taken together to further develop, reflect and reset, we no longer feel the review process is in the best interest of the Gore District Council, nor local government as a whole’’.

The letter will be tabled at a Gore District Council meeting on Tuesday.

In response, a Department of Internal Affairs spokesperson said the department did not respond to the letter but has met with Parry.

“The Department commends the council for the progress made so far in restoring relationships between elected members and staff,’’ the spokesperson said.

The Department will continue to follow the progress of Gore District Council in the development of their key accountability document (the Long-term Plan) next year.

At a council meeting on April 18, the council voted for an independent review advising on the practical measures that could be undertaken to restore confidence in the council, which had been plagued by infighting between Bell and Parry, information leaks and resignations since Bell was elected mayor.

In April Bell said he felt ‘’like a council of one”, and Parry said their working relationship had ‘’broken down and in his view was irreparable”.

But according to the letter, tensions at the council have eased.

It said the relationship between the mayor and the chief executive had been given considerable attention throughout the course of this triennium. Issues associated with this have been traversed, and various actions agreed to between the parties, which are confidential.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Mayor Ben Bell and CEO Stephen Parry at the Gore District Council meeting in June, where a petition calling for Parry’s resignation was discussed and dismissed. (File photo)

Cr Richard McPhail was appointed as an intermediary between the two. The letter said this was proving ‘’highly effective’’ and will continue until such time that the mayor and chief executive both agree it was no longer required, and there was minimal need for the role on a day- to-day basis.

The letter said issues arising between elected members have been comprehensively reviewed with the assistance of an experienced and independent facilitator, but the outcomes would be kept confidential.

Lawyer and former political journalist Linda Clark was expected to head the $130,000 review.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore mayor Ben Bell speaks at a meeting where councillors backtracked on passing a vote of no confidence in him. (First published 16/05/23)

The draft terms of reference were tabled at a meeting on May 30 and subsequently shelved so that King’s Counsel Maria Dew could review them.

The letter said ‘’the council has deliberately adopted a low public profile in recent months in a conscious effort to reduce the invasive attention of the media and enable us to focus on moving forward, particularly in relation to business-as-usual activities’’.

The mayor and councillors have completed five training workshops in the past three months on topics including governance role of councillors, communication, privacy issues, stress management and health and safety issues. It proposes holding another workshop on the council’s code of conduct.

The move comes at the same time as the resignation of chief executive Stephen Parry, who will finish working at the council at the end of October, and after Bell and councillors issued a public apology to Parry in June.