'Cock up' during construction of multi-million-dollar Invercargill pump station

A mistake has been made during construction of the Stead St pump station in Invercargill which will result in the project being finished several months later than anticipated.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said as far he was concerned, the contractor would bear any extra costs, not ratepayers.

“There has been a cock-up on behalf of one of the contractors that is being remedied, and negotiations are going on ... it’s reasonably commercially sensitive.”

Horrell added: “It’s not our problem, it should be their problem.”

The pump had to be on a certain angle, and the concrete had been put in too high, he said.

“They have to go back now and remove some of it so the angle ... is right for the pump.”

The mistake would result in a cost difference, he said.

“As far as I am concerned the people who made the mistake will obviously have insurance and they will have to bear that cost.”

The one-way traffic requirement on Stead St, while the work was ongoing beside the road, would still end at the end of September, he said.

Environment Southland was the agency in charge of the $11 million project to replace the Stead Street pump station in order to protect parts of Invercargill from being flooded.

The pump station was expected to provide the city of Invercargill, Lake Hawkins residents and the Invercargill Airport with protection from inundation for the next 50 years.

Horrell said the pumping station would be finished to specification.

Environment Southland general manager integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said it discovered the design and construction issues in mid-June, and its design consultant and contractor had agreed to a solution.

Environment Southland was seeking advice on the recovery of the cost of the remedial solution from the parties involved and was not expecting there to be an increase in the project budget.

The difference in height of the slab occurred through a combination of design and construction errors.

“The remedial works meant the timeframe for completion was now anticipated to be March-April 2024 (three to four months later).

”From October to the completion of the project, we anticipate only minor traffic delays at key times, such as for the installation of the pumps. The temporary speed limit will remain in place, however, as Fulton Hogan needs to work near the carriageway.”

The main contractor on the pump station was Fulton Hogan, but Horrell said the mistake was made by a subcontractor.

Fulton Hogan Southland regional manager Paul Jamison said the contract between Fulton Hogan and Environment Southland stipulated any media requests had to be referred back to Environment Southland.