No Māori ward for Gore district after council and Hokonui Rūnanga meet

Gore mayor Ben Bell was welcomed into his first council meeting with a pōwhiri from members of the Hokonui Rūnanga – a first for the district. (File photo)

Hokonui Rūnanga representatives have a ‘’clear preference’’ for the Gore District Council not to establish a Māori ward, a report says.

Instead, the two organisations will establish a Gore District Council–Hokonui Rūnanga combined representative working group to advance issues of mutual interest and significance.

A report from deputy chief executive and general manager community lifestyle services Rex Capil, which will be tabled at a council meeting on Tuesday, says the council is planning its representation review which is required to be undertaken in 2024.

In preparation for the review the council is considering its obligations under the Local Electoral Act 2001 whereby a territorial authority may resolve to establish Māori wards.

If the council has a Māori ward, then voters on the Māori electoral roll vote for candidates contesting a Māori ward seat.

Mayor Ben Bell, Cr Keith Hovell and Cr Paul McPhail recently met with representatives from the Hokonui Runganga to discuss the matter.

The report says the meeting was ‘’productive and constructive’’ and at an early stage it was clear the council and Rūnanga representatives had a very similar stance on the Māori ward matter, and there was a clear preference from Hokonui Rūnanga representatives for the council to resolve not to establish a Māori ward.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Former Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks and Hokonui Rūnanga deputy chairman Terry Stott signed a Charter of Understanding between the two entities in 2021.

There was support for the Council and Hokonui Rūnanga representatives to establish a combined working group which would meet monthly to advance issues of mutual interest and significance, further develop the relationship between the two entities, identify and agree on how best to structure involvement and input on matters of interest and required engagement, agree on key milestones to be achieved and then implement, and from an advocacy perspective prioritise local, regional and national areas of interest.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council will decide whether to appoint Bell, Hovell and McPhail to the committee.

In 2021 the two entities signed a Charter of Understanding to work together for the betterment of the community.