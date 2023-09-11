Timing tricky for national champion Southland Boys' First XV parade

How many of us have stepped out of a high school exam and into a ticker-tape parade in our honour?

Perhaps not many. But it will be the reality come 2.45pm on Wednesday for many of Southland Boys’ High School’s national rugby First XV champions.

If the timing was a tad surreal for them, it was all sorts of awkward for pupils at other schools, parents at pick-up time, and people still at work at 2.45pm.

This had been pointed out on social media, but parade organisers said it was based on the school’s wishes, and was the best compromise achievable.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said she understood why people would wonder why the parade could not have been even half an hour later.

Bearing in mind that most of the team were in Year 13, this was their exam week, and when students finished their exams they were allowed to go home, she said.

In this case the school had suggested the parade be straight after the exam.

Otherwise, she said, “it would have been difficult to get them back together’’, particularly as there needed to be pre-parade logistics including health and safety briefings beforehand.

"We all wanted to concentrate on making sure that the team could get there, so the parade has some significance,’’ she said. “Without the team, there’s hardly going to be a parade.’’

It would have been desirable to have more time to organise but to have pushed the parade back a week would have been at the expense of timeliness, she said.

”Hopefully there will be a lot of people out there,’’ Abeysinghe said.

SBHS had decided to let school out early for the parade, the school’s old boys had got behind the project, and businesses had been alerted.

Some 2000 rolls of crepe streamers would be provided en route – provided it was not raining, because the colours seeped in the wet. Abeysinghe also asked people to remember that the streamers were meant to be thrown so they unfurled in flight.

The victory parade will start on the corner of Don and Kelvin streets at 2.45pm on Wednesday, travelling towards Dee St, then down Dee on to Esk St.

Don and Esk streets are expected to offer the best vantage points.

Esk St will be closed to traffic from 1.50pm