South's tourism strategy reacting to faster recovery

Tourism in the south has been returning to pre-Covid levels faster than expected, though the good news brings potential for pressure in key locations, a revised Murihiku Southland Destination Strategy 2023-29 shows.

Launched by regional development agency Great South on Tuesday, the strategy also highlights a need for environmental stewardship aligning the broad outcomes wanted within geographic areas at national, regional and local level.

This includes climate change impacts and tourism sector sustainability.

Great South destination development manager Amie​ Young said the goal was to attract visitors and keep them here longer – but also to lay foundations for a more sustainable and regenerative visitor economy where growth was ultimately of benefit “to our people and place”.

Tourism was the fourth-highest earner for Southland at $692 million and growing in 2019, and was expected to return to pre-Covid levels by the end of this year for Southland and by 2025-26 for Fiordland.

Two recovery scenarios had been studied – the “small world’’ in which tourism mainly involved New Zealanders and Australians, and “big world’’ with fully restored international visits.

Both indicated a strong result for tourism remained likely for the south, where 88% of the tourist spend in Southland was domestic and 68% of the Fiordland spend was international.

The strategy recommends 63 projects, 24 with priority status.

It updated a 2019 strategy which identified 68 recommendations to address during the following decade. Three years later 31% of them have been completed, 34% are in progress, 18% are under investigation and 17% are for ”future focus’’.

Priority areas in the new strategy include:

Experience and product development

Tourist accommodation gaps across the region lie in the availability of boutique up-market and eco-lodge options.

“A focus on wellness and wellbeing should also be explored as this is a strong fit with Murihiku Southland's more relaxed pace and could suit the identified segment of busy professionals who seek to relax and recharge.

“Staff accommodation and how they will be housed should also be considered within new developments, particularly in a more remote part of the region.’’

A high proportion of Southland’s visitors are on day trips and the province’s tourism remains mainly natural attractions and walking experiences - mostly free. More commission-earning experiences and new destination events will be sought, along with more all-weather cultural and family-friendly experiences.

The new Te Unua Museum of Southland, Bluff Motupohue visitor experience, and the Maruawai precinct in Gore are among priority projects - alongside establishing Southland as a world-class dark skies destination, implementing the Southland Murihiku Food Tourism Strategy and positioning the province as a cycle tourism destination and the home of Great Walks.

Leadership and community development

A tourism leadership group was proposed, alongside an emphasis on advocacy at upper planning levels.

Tourism workforce and accommodation issues are seen as pressing issues, with job losses during the Covid lockdown affecting perceptions of stability, and problems of owners and existing staff facing burnout.

Building the profile of careers in tourism, investigating options for staff accommodation at key locations - especially Te Anau - and supporting a Regional Skills Leadership Group stand among the goals.

Access and infrastructure

Enhanced air connectivity for Invercargill airport, including continued advocacy for extra jet services, was a priority alongside completing a review into the barriers being faced by Te Anau airport and possible ways that it could become financially viable. At present, it has low numbers and a funding shortfall covered by a targeted rate.

Reactivating Invercargill’s i-SITE​ hub which had been closed for two years, was on the agenda, and it will need enhanced alignment with the Gore visitor centre and DOC centres on Rakiura Stewart Island and Te Anau.

The Milford Opportunities Project draws support, alongside work to develop public transport networks.

Finalising an assessment of cycle tourism opportunities was prioritised, with stronger monitoring of trail usage and guidelines to support and upskill businesses.

Sharing our story

Work will go into attracting MICE (meetings, incentives, conference and expo) activity.

Destinations will be promoted to locals, not just elsewhere, and a programme of regional ambassador development will be pursued “to give those in our community the tools and knowledge to engage with visitors, sharing our unified regional story”.

Presentations on the strategy will be held around the region on Rakiura Stewart Island, and in Te Anau and Gore.