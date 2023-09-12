SBHS First XV victory parade in Invercargill CBD cancelled

A ticker-tape parade to celebrate Southland Boys’ High School First XV becoming national champions has been cancelled.

A parade through Invercargill’s inner-city to celebrate Southland Boys’ High School’s win in the New Zealand 1st XV national championships has been cancelled because of “temperamental weather”.

However, Invercargill mayor Nobby Clark said he was still looking forward to welcoming the boys to a reception at the council on Wednesday to honour their win.

Boys' High came from behind to beat Westlake Boys' and take out their school’s first-ever national rugby title in its more than 100-year history.

As a bonus they also collected the prestigious 103-year-old Moascar Cup for the first time, as Westlake was the holder of the Ranfurly Shield of secondary schools rugby. .

A victory parade, organised by the Invercargill City Council and Great South to honour the success, was planned to take place in Invercargill on Wednesday afternoon.

Great South chief executive Chami Abeysinghe said a blustery and wet forecast had put a dampener on those plans, and the “difficult decision” had been made to cancel.

“It’s unfortunate we’re not able to proceed with this celebration. It would have brought real vibrancy to the central city, but the weather isn’t playing the game.”

The parade was to be held at 2.45pm.

Metservice meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt told Stuff strong westerlies were forecast in Invercargill on Wednesday, before easing in the evening. The westerlies should be around 50kmh with some stronger gusts, she said.

Showers were expected in the morning on Wednesday before easing in the city in the afternoon, and the temperature high was expected to be 11 degrees.

Southland Boys’ High School Principal Simon Coe said it was a shame the weather had cancelled the parade, but the accomplishments of the team would be a lasting memory regardless.

“The team is humbled by the support and well wishes they’ve received since their win. We really appreciate the enthusiasm with which the community has celebrated their success.

“The memory of how the whole province celebrated their achievements will remain with these boys for a lifetime. Now, at a crucial time in their studies, it’s back to normality and time to focus on exams.”

On Monday, Stuff reported that the 2.45pm timing of the planned parade on Wednesday was awkward, given the rugby players it was honouring had exams earlier in the day and other schools, who may have been expected to attend, were getting out of class at that time.

Clark said the city and province were incredibly proud of what the boys had achieved on the national stage.

“It’s a bit of a common thread that unites those of us here in Southland: when one of our own, or in this case a group of our own, achieve something out of the ordinary, we rally behind to celebrate them, regardless of the arena they have competed in. They have certainly done us all proud.”

Abeysinghe said Great South purchased streamers at a cost of about $400 for the parade. They would now be used in future events Great South managed in the city, or at the ILT Kidzone Festival.