Man accused of sexual offending against Southland girl

The Invercargill courthouse building where a man is on trial for sexual offending.

A Southland man faces sexual violation and indecent assault charges against a girl when she was aged between 11 and 13.

The man denies the charges, and through his lawyer, says she is lying.

The Crown alleges the man sexually violated and indecently assaulted the girl on multiple occasions.

He faces eight charges in total, with his trial starting in the Invercargill District Court on Monday.

Crown solicitor Mary-Jane Thomas, in her opening statement, said the lead-up to the offending involved the man massaging the girl’s legs.

The offending later escalated to sexual violation, Thomas said.

The man gave the girl gifts, including cigarettes and alcohol, as a way of ensuring she did not say anything, Thomas said.

However, the man’s lawyer, Hugo Young, said the defendant was not guilty of all eight charges.

“The alleged sexual acts ... did not happen,” Young said in his brief opening statement to the jury.

“The complainant is lying when she says these things happened, because they didn’t happen,” Young said.

The trial, being presided over by Judge Duncan Harvey, is expected to last three to four days.