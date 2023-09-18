Police opposed bail for alleged murderer now on the run

Police are looking for Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura, who has a warrant to arrest after breaching his bail conditions.

Police opposed the bail application of an alleged murderer who has breached his bail conditions and is on the run.

Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura is accused of murdering Chad Parekura on Don St in Invercargill, and he’s also charged with the attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor on the same day.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due to go to trial in early 2024.

A police spokesperson said Wharekura was released on electronically-monitored bail on June 22.

This was despite police, represented by the Crown, opposing bail for Wharekura.

“Police were advised last week that he had breached his bail conditions [in Ngaruawahia, Waikato] and a warrant for his arrest was granted by Invercargill High Court on September 15,” the police spokesperson said.

“Waikato police are actively seeking Mr Wharekura, who has serious charges laid against him. If anyone sees him, they are advised not to approach him.”

Wharekura was still on the loose as at 4.30pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Family members of Wharekura’s victim had been kept up to date and had been offered support, the spokesperson said.

A corrections department spokesperson said it acknowledged it would be an incredibly distressing time for the victims’ family, and encouraged anyone with information on Wharekura’s whereabouts to contact police on 111.

Supplied Chad Parekura, the man who Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura is accused of murdering in Invercargill.

The corrections spokesperson said electronically monitored bail was jointly managed between the corrections department and police, and required a person to be remotely monitored via GPS 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Corrections managed people at the direction of the courts and the New Zealand Parole Board.

Corrections carried out an assessment for the court about a defendant’s suitability for electronically monitored bail and the technical feasibility of their address for electronic monitoring.

“A judge in court decides whether electronically monitored bail will be granted, informed by our assessment and information from police, including victims’ views.

“A person’s compliance with any previous periods of electronically monitored bail or prior community-based sentences and orders, and their likelihood of non-compliance, are key considerations in the advice we provided to the court.

“Because this matter is subject to an active police investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

The public are asked to report any sightings of Wharekura to police via 111, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.