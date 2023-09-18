No shortage of chances to meet southern candidates

Voter dissatisfaction with National and Labour is high, so minor parties are rising, writes Josie Pagani.

Invercargill and Southland electorate candidates face scrutiny from at least three public meetings this week.

A Climate Shift Meet the Candidates public meeting will be held at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club on September 18, starting 7.30pm.

Climate Shift is a joint campaign spearheaded by Forest & Bird, Greenpeace, and Oxfam Aotearoa alongside more than 30 other environmental groups seeking to make urgent climate action a strong focus of this election.

Chairman George Hobson, a Forest & Bird advocacy officer, will also speak about the movement on September 19 at the SIT Lecture Theatre from 7.30pm.

Two candidate events are scheduled in Invercargill on September 21.

Southern Rotary clubs and the Southland Chamber of Commerce are jointly holding a Meet the Candidate evening for Invercargill electorate hopefuls at the Kelvin Hotel starting 5pm.

Registration through the website southlandchamber.co.nz was required and it would cost $10.

It will be a fairly swift turnaround because the National Council of Women will then hold a meeting at 7.30pm at the Pacific Island Advisory Charitable Trust (PIACT) in Bowmont St.

Candidates for both Invercargill and Southland electorates are invited to this one, but there won’t be questions from the floor - the NCW has developed a series of questions reflecting women’s issues and these will be the meeting’s focus.

Southland electorate candidates have been invited to a meeting at the Lumsden Memorial Hall on September 22 at 7.30pm.

Candidate nominations closed at the weekend and the confirmed lists of electorate candidates are:

Invercargill

Liz Craig (Labour Party)

Scott Donaldson (ACT New Zealand)

David Kowalewski (New Zealand Loyal)

Kevin O’Connell (Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party)

Penny Simmonds (National Party)

Judith Terrill (Vision New Zealand)

Southland

Logan Evans (New Zealand Loyal)

Anntwinette Grumball (Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party)

Dave Kennedy (Green Party)

Naomi Maclean (Vision New Zealand)

Simon McCallum (Labour Party)

Joseph Mooney (National Party)

Todd Stephenson (ACT New Zealand)