Child burns victim doesn't need skin grafts, relieved family member says

Aftermath of the building fire at Dee St, Invercargill early on September 6. A child was burnt in the fire.

A child who suffered burns in an Invercargill CBD building fire does not need skin grafts, a relieved family member says.

The blaze at the historic Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St lit up the Invercargill night in the early hours of September 6.

A 10-year-old boy was injured in the fire and hospitalised with burns, the worst of which were on his hands and arms, the family member said.

It was feared he may need skin grafts on his “deep burns”.

Bandages had since been removed and he didn’t need skin grafts, the family member said.

“Thank goodness ... everything is healing really well.”

The boy remained in Dunedin Hospital on Monday and it was unclear when he would be discharged.

Investigations revealed the fire was caused by an electrical device setting fire to a bed, and was accidental.