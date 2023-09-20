Council plans for Wachner Place, Esk St West, out for consultation

Invercargill City Council Finance and Projects Committee Chair and Councillor Grant Dermody at the Invercargill Central Mall where the ICC has set up an engagement activity that ties in with the Moving Forward with City Block and City Centre Streets consultation.

Keen for public feedback on three significant new steps in inner-city redevelopment, the Invercargill City Council is turning part of the Invercargill Central mall into a snakes-and-ladders style board game.

Weka footprints take you forward, eels slip you back, and the squares themselves take players through the CBD developments so far - then options for the future.

Specifically, options for how the council could:

Integrate the new city centre through Wachner Place to the new hotel on Esk Street West.

Restructure the balance sheet of the new mall, in which the council is a partner.

Draft a CCTV policy.

Traditional consultation processes are already under way, particularly through the council’s Let’s Talk website, but the extra exercise was considered worth trying as another way to reach into the community because “we want people to engage,’’ Finance and Projects committee chair Grant Dermody said.

“We need to think about how we welcome visitors to our city and connect them to the city centre’’ he said.

“Making the entrance through Wachner Place as engaging as possible is critical.’’

Three options to upgrade Esk St West all involve opening it for bus traffic, but not cars.

And the removal of the clock tower, which would cost an estimated $500,000 to refurbish.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Wachner Place: The clock tower would go and its status as the town square is under review.

The four large columns on Dee St would also be removed as they no longer align with the city centre masterplan.

The preferred option, developed through stakeholder group feedback, enables tour buses to turn left from Dee St through Wachner Place, to drop guests at the hotel entrance.

With associated upgrades to the area, this would cost nearly $15 million. But it reduces opportunities to use Wachner Place as a gathering space.

Another option is for the buses to enter from Leven St, with a people-friendly pedestrianised area facing them towards Dee St. The cost is estimated at $16m.

This would draw people into the centre of the city from the west, a small shift in the heart of the city to the west which is out of alignment with the masterplan. And it is not strongly supported by the developer.

A third option, at $15.14m provides access to the hotel with buses moving into Esk St West from the south, using a common and narrow right of way between the hotel and the former Telecom communications building.

A slightly extended portion of the street would be able to be pedestrianised but legal approval for the right of way’s use would need to be finalised and space and safety constraints have been noted.

The developer is not a strong supporter of that scheme either.

The council is considering two options for its holding company to provide additional share equity for Invercargill Central, in which it is a joint venture partner with O’Donnell CBD Ltd.

The preferred option is a $10m share purchase and $9.55m loan increase; the alternative a $20m share purchase and no loan increase.

Acting finance and assurance group manager Patricia Christie said neither option would increase rates. Both would increase Invercargill Central’s financial security but they presented different risks and benefits for the council.

The community is also invited to give feedback on the council’s new CCTV policy, which will cover where new cameras could be located, how the council would make sure the public knew about them, and how the footage would be kept secure.

The consultation period for all three runs until October 14. On September 23, city councillors will be at the Invercargill Central to answer people’s questions and hear their comments.

Copies of the proposals are available through the Let’s Talk site, from the Te Hinaki Civic Building, Bluff Service Centre, Invercargill Public Library and Murihiku Marae or by contacting the council.