Electric blanket caused Invercargill CBD fire that injured six

An electric blanket is the cause of a fire in a central Invercargill building earlier this month, Fire and Emergency NZ has determined.

The fire gutted a building on Dee St in the early hours of September 6, and injured six people including a 10-year-old boy hospitalised with burns. His hands and arms suffered the most damage, but skin grafts were not required. He remained in hospital early this week, a family member said.

Fire and Emergency district manager Julian Tohiariki said the fire investigator’s findings were a good reminder for the public to check the condition of their electric blankets and to never sleep with their electric blankets turned on.

There were no sprinklers in the part of the building where the fire started, but the manual fire alarm system was activated and heard throughout the building.

“There were working smoke alarms, but not in every room,” Tohiariki said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand recommended installing a smoke alarm in every bedroom, hallway and living area.

“Having sufficient smoke alarms is your best early warning for a fire.”