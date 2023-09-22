Historic rubbish dump on Southland foreshore at 'high risk of erosion'

The Southland District Council and Environment Southland are working together to prevent any rubbish from a historic dumpsite on Bluecliffs Beach Rd in western Southland from entering the sea.

A previously unknown rubbish dump site above a coastal marine area in Southland is at high risk of erosion and will cost more than $1 million to remove, authorities say.

Southland District Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh, in a report to Wednesday’s council meeting, said the council and Environment Southland were working together to prevent any rubbish entering the sea.

The dump site was in the same coastal area where erosion was threatening cribs and homes on Bluecliffs Beach Rd, near Tuatapere.

Located on the foreshore, the dump was considered to be a “very high risk of erosion” and the cost of removing the waste material and disposing of it would be about $1m, McIntosh said.

Environment Southland senior manager Paul Hulse said when it was notified of the potential dump site, it, initiated a detailed site investigation confirming the presence of a previously unknown dump site.

“The site investigation revealed that approximately 2000 cubic metres of waste materials need to be removed to protect the surrounding coastal marine environment.”

The landfill was located within the confines of a former gravel quarry and comprised waste materials tipped off the Bluecliffs Beach Road terrace, and covered with loose sand and gravel.

“The landfill appears to have been operational from the late 1970s into the 1980s.”

The buried waste materials were predominantly domestic in nature. Surface fly tipping included larger items such as electrical appliances, car parts, plastic crates, Hulse said.

Environment Southland was working closely with the Southland District Council to explore options to facilitate the waste removal and appropriate clean up, he said.

Southland District mayor Rob Scott said the materials in the dump had not been classified as hazardous.

Funding support from the Ministry for the Environment, to remove the rubbish and clean up the site, had been explored, but the ministry had indicated it would not succeed as the waste material was not hazardous, Scott said.

“The criteria for the funding is it has to be hazardous. To me a piece of plastic in the ocean is hazardous ... we don’t want any rubbish ending up in the ocean at all,” Scott said.

The council was still hopeful of some Government support.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson said its contaminated sites remediation fund [CSRF] funded the remediation of high-risk sites where contaminants posed significant risk of exposure to human health and the environment.

With changes being proposed to the waste minimisation act, the ministry was looking at how it could support projects that didn’t fit the current scope of the contaminated sites remediation fund.