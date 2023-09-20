Escalating wild deer numbers prompts action from conservation trust

Any reduction in wild deer numbers needs the support of hunters and others, so the numbers can be managed and the bush ecosystem can recover, Hollyford Conservation Trust manager Lindsay Wilson says. (File photo)

A Southland conservation group plans to show what the New Zealand bush could look like if the escalating numbers of wild deer are slashed.

The Hollyford Conservation Trust plans to build two 20x20m fenced areas in Fiordland’s Hollyford Valley to keep deer out, so over time people can see what the bush would look like without their impact.

Trust manager Lindsay Wilson said wild deer numbers in New Zealand, including Fiordland, had escalated and talks needed to begin about reducing numbers or the bush ecosystem wouldn’t regenerate.

The trust has slashed stoat and possum numbers in the Hollywood Valley, with birdlife and foliage being boosted as a result.

But Wilson - when talking to Southland District councillors on Wednesday - said high deer numbers had resulted in the understorey vegetation in the Hollyford Valley being ravaged.

“You go in there with an untrained eye, and you see a lot of green stuff, such as ferns ... but there’s only about half a dozen species there,” he said. Those half dozen species were unpalatable to deer. “So the diversity is no longer there. There should be a multi-tiered understorey of all different species.”

Deer would have to get to very low numbers for recovery to happen, he said.

Deer was a divisive subject, with some people thinking more were better, but others disagreeing, he said.

Wilson, a former deer culler, said the trust’s role was advocacy, and it would build the two fenced areas to keep deer out, show what the bush could look like, and “hopefully start a conversation”.

The reduction in deer numbers was “not urgent, urgent” but in 20 to 30 years there would be very little plant regeneration of canopy species unless something was done, he said.

The reduction of wild deer in the bush needed the support of hunters and others, so the numbers could be managed and the ecosystem could recover.

“It definitely needs attention, not just there [Fiordland] but all over the place.”

He was not advocating getting rid of all deer.

“It’s about managing places, so all interests are taken into account.”

Deerstalkers Association Southland president Shaun McKelvie said he had no data on deer numbers, but his feeling was they were higher than 20 years ago.

“There’s a lot of animals getting shot [by its recreational hunters], probably more than there ever has been, probably because there’s more deer out there.”

The price of venison had been down in the past couple of years, and when that rose, hunters for the commercial market would make a dent in deer numbers, he said.

The Southland deerstalkers members were always keen to work with the Department of Conservation in any deer reduction projects coming up.

“There’s plenty of guys keen to shoot deer, and if we put them in the right places where numbers are high it’s a win, win for both parties.”

Both Wilson and McKelvie cited the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation as an example of how hunter-led conservation could manage deer herds. The Fiordland Wapiti Foundation was formed to address the threat to the flora and fauna caused by Wapiti deer, while maintaining a quality herd for hunting opportunities.

DOC wild animals manager Mike Perry confirmed wild animals like deer had become more widespread and abundant in recent years, with numbers growing in many places.

In some places the function of ecosystems was being threatened as wild animals changed the type and number of plants present, prevented forest regeneration, and made land more vulnerable to slips and erosion.

“This can have long term consequences for forest health.”

DOC had a dual role in wild animal management, to coordinate action nationally and to implement wild animal management on DOC-managed public conservation land.

“DOC cannot do this work alone - wild animals are present throughout the country on both public and private land and collaboration is required across land tenure to manage wild animals.”

DOC invested significant resources into programmes managing wild animals such as deer and goats to reduce browsing pressure on indigenous forests and other habitats that supported vulnerable native wildlife and plants.

“This includes an additional $30 million over four years in Budget 2022 specifically for deer management and goat control, which is on top of control work from DOC’s baseline budget.”