One person seriously injured in Southland quad bike crash

One person has been treated by emergency services and is in a serious condition. (File photo)

One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital after a quad bike crash at Mataura Island in Southland on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesperson said it was notified of a motor vehicle incident on Mataura Island Road, Southland, at 12.25pm, responding with one ambulance and a helicopter.

”Our ambulance officers are treating one person in a serious condition,’’ the spokesperson said at the time.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said fire officers from Edendale and the Kingswell station in Invercargill were called to the scene, but the Kingswell truck had since been turned back.

The crew from Edendale were assisting St John Ambulance staff, he said.