National would 'hustle' to revive international student numbers

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has pledged to revive international education saying it would boost export revenue opportunities and strengthen global connections that would drive economic growth.

Launching the policy in Invercargill he said National intends to:

Fast track visa processing for international students who pay an additional fee.

Increase the hours international students are able to work each week from 20 to 24.

Expand work rights for international students and their partners to make New Zealand a more attractive destination.

Diversify the countries Education New Zealand recruits international students from.

Luxon stressed a need to “hustle’’ for students and rediscover a growth mindset after spending six “insular and inward-looking’’ years, even though it was bang-smack in the middle of the Asia-Pacific region, the most dynamic on the globe.

Before the pandemic international education was the country’s fifth-largest export earner generating almost $4 billion value to the economy and employing 6000 people.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Christopher Luxon arrives at the SIT | Te Pūkenga Centre for Creative Industries, to launch the party’s international education policy.

Last year the sector’s contribution to GDP was only $800 million while competitors for international students had bounced back more emphatically – Canada was pretty much back to pre-Covid levels, Australia was pretty close, but “we are less than halfway’’, he said.

National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds said it was vital to get international education back on its feet.

“Other countries have got the jump on us post-Covid.’’

Immigration and Education spokesperson Erica Stanford said New Zealand needed faster processing of student visas because academic courses had fixed dates and “students need certainty’’.

National’s policy had a particular focus on attracting students who want to study in areas where New Zealand had particular skills shortages, she said.

It was far better to fill those with someone who had already lived and studied here, rather than bringing in overseas workers “who don’t have the same connection to this country’’, Stanford said.

Increasing the number of hours international students could work each week from 20 to 24 hours matched Australia’s offering.

Partners of students studying degree level 7 qualifications or higher would have open work rights while their partner was studying.

National would ensure international students who had studied in areas of skills shortage had a pathway to residence.

‘If they’re here and studying in an area where we need them to be, we would love them to be able to stay and work in that area,” Stanford said, adding that the country needed to diversify the countries it recruited from.

A recent report placed NZ in the bottom three nations for the diversity of its student population with 80% of students coming from just nine countries last year.