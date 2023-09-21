Luxon gets cheesy in deep south

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon makes cheese rolls at Majestic Tea Bar while on a visit to Invercargill.

By his own account, Christopher Luxon did the NZ dairy industry proud when he tried his hand at cheese roll making in Invercargill.

The National Party leader took just a little guidance from staff at the Majestic Tea Bar Cafe during a campaign visit today, then tore into the task before him, keeping up a self-affirming narrative as he went.

“Looking good ... it’s looking really good, I reckon.’’

He was quick to contrast this with inferior fare such as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ ever-mounting sausage roll intake.

Praising the country’s dairy produce at every turn, he applied the cheese and onion concoction none too sparingly. Ditto the butter on top.

And the result?

Modesty aside – well aside – he chowed down and declared: “This is the best cheese roll in the country, I’m telling you.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Luxon is full of confidence.

The tea bar’s head of operations, Megan Brennan, granted he had done very well, though perhaps it “could have been a little bit crunchier’’.

“Let’s face it, he’s full of confidence,’’ she said.

Luxon also visited the Bill Richardson Transport World, passing by a screening of The World’s Fastest Indian, which celebrated the city’s famed geriatric speedster motorcyclist Burt Munro.

This gave him the opportunity to consult the top of his head for a passably accurate Munro quote from the movie, “Invercaragil​ with one L, to save ink.’’

Stopping by an array of gleaming old jukeboxes, he set about asking those around him their first record purchases.

His were Saturday Night Fever and Grease.

For a moment the election hung in the balance. But, mercifully, he resisted any temptation to bust out any dance moves from either film.