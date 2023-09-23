Flood update: adrenaline subsides, tasks remain, caution needed

Adrenaline has subsided alongside river levels in Southland, but there’s still mess and disruption to attend to.

Floodwaters across the region have begun to recede, and rain has ceased but the region-wide state of emergency declared on Thursday remains in place as teams assess the conditions.

Emergency Management Southland duty controller Simon Mapp said that most rivers peaked overnight and were lower and slower than initially expected, but there were still several hazards across the region.

“While several roads have reopened and we continue to see floodwaters subside and river levels drop back, it’s important that people remain cautious and alert, and avoid floodwaters as they could be contaminated or contain debris.”

State Highways 1, 6 and 93 have been reopened, but SH99, between Lorneville and Wallacetown outside Invercargill, is still closed and many rural roads across the Gore, Southland and Invercargill districts remained closed, Mapp said.

“There are temporary speed limits in place across the region and people should be aware that some water will remain on the roads, even where they are open, and some roads may have damage that is not entirely evident at this stage.

”A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Gore township after turbidity levels spiked at the Hilbre Avenue water treatment plant.

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters/Stuff Extensive flooding on the Mataura River from the Pyramid Bridge near Riversdale

The increase in particles in the water supply was being caused by discoloured flood water from the Mataura River entering the Jacobstown Well aquifer.

The conserve water notice for Tuatapere had been lifted, but the boil water notice would remain in place while further water testing checks were undertaken, he said.

“We are now looking towards the recovery of those affected in our region. It’s not yet clear the extent of the damage and loss suffered by our community but steps are in place to manage and provide welfare to those who need it.

“As the clean-up phase gets under way, look after your wellbeing and that of those around you. This is a stressful time for many people and recovery could take some time.

”Please seek support and advice if you need it – organisations such as the Southland Rural Support Trust, Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, Beef+Lamb NZ are available to help.