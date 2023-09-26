Drilling near Bluff could lead to underground storage of carbon emissions

Dunedin-based company Weora is behind a project to drill holes on land near Bluff with the view to storing carbon dioxide emissions in underground rock formations.

Carbon dioxide is a commonly produced greenhouse gas which warms the planet and causes climate change.

If the project proceeds, atmospheric carbon dioxide would initially be captured from large-emitting companies and either trucked or piped to the underground rocks in Southland for permanent storage, known as sequestration.

“It’s locking it away permanently, so it can’t get into the atmosphere,” said Tom Ritchie, general manager and senior geologist of Dunedin-based company Weora, which is behind the work.

The storage process was called carbon mineralisation. Essentially, when the underground magnesium-rich ultramafic rocks are exposed to carbon dioxide, the rocks chemically react and form new carbonate minerals, permanently binding the carbon dioxide in the rock.

Carbon dioxide emissions had never been mineralised underground in New Zealand before, Ritchie said.

His company was looking at nine project sites across New Zealand and New South Wales, including the Greenhills location near Bluff.

Over the past year, his company had drilled three holes at Greenhills, with a fourth underway.

Greenhills was chosen because the underground rock type was suited for carbon dioxide storage. The area also had good infrastructure, was close to a main highway and South Port, and emissions were nearby.

The Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter was located in the area, but Ritchie was non-committal about whether the smelter would be a potential site for carbon capture and storage at Greenhills.

“We are talking to emitters around the country about potential collaborations ... but we are really focussed on trying to get the technology to work first.

“There’s no shortage of emissions around to store, if we can crack it.”

Ritchie said his company was in the early stages of the project and had yet to determine if the Greenhills site would be economical.

The company was working with research companies around the world, he said.

“We are trying to work out how the rocks at Greenhills stack up against other projects and their potential to store carbon dioxide. It’s pretty early days and we are trying to understand the research possibilities ... but it’s got potential.”

Ritchie had just spent a week in Iceland looking at carbon mineralisation technology which was being perfected in that country.

“It’s a pretty new thing, but it’s a really important piece in the climate change debate, about how to store excess emissions permanently and safely.”

Carbon dioxide underground storage technology was required for hard-to-abate emissions and eventually negative emissions. It was supplementary to the rapid elimination of carbon-emitting fuels by using more sustainable alternatives required to fight climate change, Ritchie said.

Steve Canny, strategic projects manager at Southland regional development agency Great South, said he had been working with the Weora team on its Greenhills project for more than a year.

Weora’s work was being undertaken in a “thorough and considered way” and its investigations were solid.

“The principal of oxidising rocks for geo-sequestration of carbon is a sound proposition and there are many other possibilities that come from this kind of approach.”

It would be logical for the carbon dioxide targeted for underground storage at Greenhills to come from a local source, Canny said.