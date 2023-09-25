Capture of alleged murderer on the run a priority: Police

Alleged murderer Naya Rapiu Fabian Wharekura has been on the run for well over a week after breaching his electronic bail conditions in the Waikato.

Police hunting for an alleged murderer who remains on the run say his capture is a priority.

Police opposed the bail application of Naya Wharekura, but a judge released him regardless, and more than a week after breaching his electronically monitored bail conditions, he remains on the run.

Wharekura’s lawyer, Sonia Vidal, did not return calls.

A police spokesperson said Wharekura remained unlawfully at large on Monday.

Wharekura is understood to be transient across the Waikato and may have left the Waikato area to avoid arrest.

“It is a priority for police to take him into custody and staff are actively making enquiries to locate him.

“He is considered dangerous, and the public are advised not to approach him and report any sighting to police through 111.”

Wharekura is accused of murdering Chad Parekura on Don St in Invercargill on April 23 last year, and he’s also charged with the attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor on the same day.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and is due to go to trial in early 2024.

A police spokesperson said Wharekura was released on electronically-monitored bail on June 22. This was despite police, represented by the Crown, opposing bail for Wharekura.

He breached his bail conditions during the week of September 11-17 and remains on the loose.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson, in a statement last week, said: “A judge in court decides whether electronically monitored bail will be granted, informed by our assessment and information from police, including victims’ views.

“A person’s compliance with any previous periods of electronically monitored bail or prior community-based sentences and orders, and their likelihood of non-compliance, are key considerations in the advice we provided to the court.

“Because this matter is subject to an active police investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time.”

The public are asked to report any sightings of Wharekura to police via 111, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.