Great South faces city council reckoning

Great South chair Ian Collier will front up to Invercargill city councillors on Tuesday to be quizzed on how the oat milk factory it had worked for a decade to develop is now destined to be built in Canterbury.

Last month Cr Ian Pottinger led the call for the region’s development agency, of which it is a major funder, to expand on its explanation that the change in location was driven by “those who are looking to invest’’.

Pottinger has queried when exactly Great South knew about the location change, given that Great South’s statement of intent included that its board would keep shareholders such as the council informed on a “no surprises’’ basis.

The relocation plan was announced by New Zealand Functional Foods (NZFF) which is raising capital for the factory project.

Great South is a 49% shareholder with Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1​ investment vehicle the majority shareholder.

Mayor Nobby Clark and chief executive Michael Day had earlier indicated that this meeting may involve questions being asked in public-excluded session, followed by public release as quickly as possible afterwards.

However the council’s agenda is for Collier to speak in open forum.

The chair of Great South’s joint shareholders committee, Southland district mayor Rob Scott, wrote earlier this month upholding the work the agency had done and said that if an investor was unwilling to invest in a factory in Southland, then the good idea should not be lost.