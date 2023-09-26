Great South chair defends decision to support relocation of oat milk plant to Canterbury

Great South Chair Ian Collier, flanked by chief executive Chami Abeysinghe, speaks to Invercargill city councillors on Tuesday, explaining why Great South supported a decision to have an oat milk factory built in Canterbury instead of Southland.

An annoyed Invercargill city councillor says Great South is not giving the city bang for its buck.

Cr Peter Kett spoke out at a council meeting on Tuesday, saying he was very annoyed and disappointed employment opportunities had been lost for Southlanders when it was announced an oat milk factory would instead be built in Canterbury.

Great South chair Ian Collier fronted up to councillors and was quizzed on how the oat milk factory it had worked for a decade to develop was now destined to be built in Canterbury.

Kett expressed his disappointment in Great South, saying for 25 years the city had invested a lot into Venture Southland and then Great South. “I believe we are not getting bang for our buck.”

Last month Cr Ian Pottinger led the call for Great South, the region’s development agency of which the council is a major funder, to expand on its explanation that the change in location was driven by “those who are looking to invest’’.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City councillor Peter Kett was critical of Great South at a meeting on Tuesday.

The relocation plan was announced by New Zealand Functional Foods (NZFF) which is raising capital for the factory project.

Great South is a 49% shareholder, with Sir Stephen Tindall’s K1W1​ investment vehicle the majority shareholder.

Pottinger asked Collier a series of questions at the beginning of the one-hour discussion at the council meeting around the relocation of the plant.

Collier said the potential investor made the conscious decision that the plant was better suited elsewhere, and they were “entirely entitled” to make that decision.

It was the role of NZFF to go to the market and raise capital to build the plant, and the scope of the plant had grown dramatically since it started, Collier said.

“In the investor’s view, and remember this is still in negotiation, Canterbury is a better location for the plant.”

Great South had supported the resolution of NZFF not to locate the plant in Southland, he added.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill City councillor Ian Pottinger questions Great South chair Ian Collier at a meeting on Tuesday.

Pottinger asked if Great South had acted true to its constitution by supporting the relocation of the plant.

Great South’s constitution stated it should conduct business in the best interests of Southland and exhibit a sense of social responsibility by having regards to the interests of the Southland community.

Collier said Great South “absolutely believed” it acted true to its constitution.

Great South had a 49% shareholding and the majority shareholder K1W1 had put in the capital for the plant to be built, Collier said.

“Those [Great South] shares have a value attached to them ... the decision we made was to protect the value of those shares and [bring] it to a conclusion ....

“There’s a value to the shares we have, so ultimately the decision we make in the best interests of Southland, is to get a return on the value of those shares ... and to also make sure we look after the best interests of the other investor who has invested heavily in this.”

Pottinger noted the investors wanted to partner with Southland growers, but questioned if trucking Southland-grown oats to Canterbury at $80 a tonne was feasible.

“How can that be real for the growers of Southland?”

Collier said it was a question for the people investing in the project who believed they could make it economically viable for the growers.

“They are absolutely certain they can do it.”

There was a consortium of growers and Southland oats were the best in the world, he said.