Temple Band ready to raise the not-so-big roof

It’s not the size of the venue, but the energies inside it, that matter to Julian Temple.

Of all the ticket sales for The Julian Temple Band’s 14-date New Zealand tour, the Invercargill gig on Fridayhas been the first to sell out.

This is testament to more than the boutique dimensions of the Swan Room in Dee St. There’s also the small matter of the vibrant reputation these Dunedin-based alt-rockers have built over nearly two decades.

Either way, Temple and his bandmates – including Southlanders Steve Marshall and Logan Hampton – are jazzed to be returning, and to have a new album, Tunnels, to show off.

“We probably could have gone for a bigger venue,‘’ said Temple, ‘’but we like the small intimate shows where people can get right in our face.

“I’d pick 50 people in a rad​ venue over 1000 in a crappy stadium any day.’’

On top of which, this is Mana Davis’ venue.

“We love playing at Mana’s establishments. He’s a legend of Southland.’’

Coming up on the tour there’s another particular band favourite –Te Anau’s Redcliff Cafe, where they will be presenting themselves on October 13.

“A tiny little venue and we just love it. The sound there is amazing.’’

So how have those two Southlanders – bassist Marshall and keyboardist Hampton – been behaving themselves?

“They’re awesome. There’s something so grounding about having some Southland guys in the band. They keep it real, but keep it very silly as well.’’

Supplied Tunnels, by The Julian Temple Band

Tunnels is a rarity for a band that does enjoy the studio, but remains essentially a pack of road dogs who are typically quite urgent throughout the recording process, writing songs, playing them “a couple of times’’ and releasing them good and quick.

This time? Five years.

Some of the songs were written 2018-19. Then Temple’s mum developed dementia and from the midst of that came the title track and heart of the album.

After that, lockdown happened, and with it the opportunity for more than a little fine-tuning, leading also to guitarist Andy Strait, who is also a producer and mixing engineer, spending extra time to get a sound that comes closest to capturing the spirit of a live performance.

There’s a special guest on the album too – Don McGlashan from The Mutton Birds, Front Lawn, and a much admired solo career.

The band backed him at the Revitalise festival in Southland and “he was such a lovely guy”.

“I drummed up the courage to ask him if he’d be interested in laying down some euphonium or tenor horn – and he’s so nice he just said, yes,’’ Temple said.

Meanwhile, Marshall – a key member of one of Southland’s pre-eminent bands, Left or Right – is fair fizzing at the thought of a return gig.

A JTB show was a completely different kettle of fish to a Left Or Right gig, he said, “but it’ll still have the same energy, dynamics and punch.’’